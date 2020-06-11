Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,214 in the last 365 days.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- HONOLULU, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Territorial Bancorp Inc., (NASDAQ:  TBNK) (the “Company”), headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, the holding company parent of Territorial Savings Bank, announces the results of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 11, 2020.

Two members of the Board of Directors, Howard Y. Ikeda and David S. Murakami, were each elected to serve for a three-year term.  Stockholders also ratified the appointment of Moss Adams LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the Company for the year ending December 31, 2020 and approved the Company’s compensation of named executive officers on an advisory basis.

Territorial Savings Bank is a state chartered savings bank that was originally chartered in 1921 by the Territory of Hawaii.  Territorial Savings Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Honolulu, Hawaii and has 29 branch offices in the State of Hawaii.

Contact:   Walter Ida
    (808) 946-1400

Primary Logo

You just read:

Territorial Bancorp Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.