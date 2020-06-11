The Benchmark Company Announces “Healthcare House Call” Upcoming Virtual 1x1 Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Company is pleased to announce our upcoming Virtual 1x1 “Healthcare House Call” Investor Conference June 15-16th. The conference features one-on-one meetings with 25 leading small and mid-cap companies in the biotechnology, medical technology and healthcare industries, many of which are followed by Benchmark’s rapidly growing equity research team in the healthcare and biotechnology sectors.



“We had great success with our recently held Early Cyclical Virtual Event with participation from over 40 companies and oversubscribed Institutional demand,” said Vince Curatola, Director of Corporate Marketing Services. Benchmark CEO Richard Messina added, “These sector focused events provide access for institutional investors to C-suite executives of small and large-cap growth companies, and they showcase Benchmark’s research-coverage and top emerging growth ideas.”

The Benchmark Company is pleased to host:

HEALTHCARE HOUSE CALL

June 15-16, 2020

9am-3:15 ET

Presenting companies include: AIM ImmunoTech Inc., Amedisys Inc., Bio-Techne Corp, Biotelemetry Inc., Catasys Inc., Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Codexis Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., Exicure Inc., Flexion Therapeutics Inc., Huron Consulting Group., IMAC Holdings, Invitae Inc., Kezar Life Sciences Inc., LHC Group Inc., Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc., Livongo Health Inc., MTBC Inc., Neogenomics Inc., Nephros Inc., Seelos Therapeutics Inc., Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc and VolitionRX Ltd.

Highlights of Past Event:

The Early Cyclicals Conference (CLOSED)

June 1-2, 2020

Adient, Aptiv PLC, Arc Best Corp., Arconic Corp., Astronics Corp., AutoNation Inc., Belden Inc., BMC Stock, Boise Cascade Company, Builders FirstSource Inc., CACI International, Carpenter Technology Corp., Cooper Standard Holdings Inc., Echo Global Logistics, Federal Signal Corp., Forward Air Corp., Group 1 Automotive Inc., HEICO Corp., Herman Miller, Inc., HNI Corp., Installed Building Products Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., JELD-WEN Holding Inc., Kaiser Aluminum Corp., Kirby Corp., Lithia Motors Inc., Magna International Inc., Marten Transport, Ltd., Parsons Corp., Penske Automotive Group Inc., Simpson Manufacturing Inc., Skyline Champion Corp., Sonic Automotive Inc., Steelcase Inc., Superior Industries Intl. Inc., TopBuild Corp., UFP Industries, Inc.

To register for all events please contact:

Vince Curatola – Director of Corporate Marketing Services

vcuratola@benchmarkcompany.com or your Benchmark Company sales representative.

We look forward to your participation!

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is a full-service investment banking firm offering a suite of corporate finance, advisory and institutional brokerage services. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Boston, and Milwaukee. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com .

For further information please contact:

Elise Stern

Managing Director, Institutional Equities & Corporate Services

150 East 58th Street 17th Floor | New York, New York 10155

D: 212-312-6747 | estern@benchmarkcompany.com

