CaptionCall Awards Scholarships to Seven Audiology Graduate Students

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CaptionCall, the leading provider of captioned telephone service, announced the names of seven audiology graduate students who will each receive a $3,000 CaptionCall scholarship . Now in its fourth year, the scholarship aids students in pursuing their educational goals. This year, more than 80 students applied for the scholarship.



“The CaptionCall Scholarship is a way to support the field of audiology, the next generation of audiologists, and, in the long-term, overall hearing health,” says CaptionCall CEO Scott Wood. “Audiologists fulfill a crucial role in helping people with hearing loss make choices to stay connected and to continue to enjoy meaningful conversations.”

2020 CaptionCall Scholarship recipients are:

Danielle Bubniak Syracuse University Rachel Cook University of Texas Eliana Dobres Ohio State University Lauren Lonsway Wayne State University Yared Rodriguez Lamar University Grace Szatkowski University of Akron Megan Tice Auburn University

“I am so grateful for the opportunities the CaptionCall scholarship will give me in strengthening my abilities in evoked potential research, which measures how sound is processed in the nervous system from the ear to the brain,” notes Danielle Bubniak, a third-year, Au.D./Ph.D. dual-degree doctoral student at Syracuse University. “I am passionate about the pediatric population and this scholarship will help support my current projects pertaining to central auditory maturation during adolescence and future work studying the auditory outcomes of concussion.”



CaptionCall Vice President of Marketing Paul Kershisnik says CaptionCall strives to be a hearing health advocate to preserve social connectivity and independence for people experiencing hearing loss.

For more information about CaptionCall, visit www.captioncall.com or call 877-557-2227.

For more information about the 2021-2022 CaptionCall Scholarship, visit https://captioncall.com/scholarship .

CaptionCall, LLC

CaptionCall is the industry leader in the provision of captioned-telephone service that is available at no-cost to anyone who has hearing loss that necessitates the use of captions to use the phone. While hearing loss affects millions of people for many different reasons – age, illness, injury, loud working conditions, and military service – it doesn’t have to limit the quality of their phone conversations. With CaptionCall, it’s easy to communicate confidently with friends, family, and colleagues.

CaptionCall uses advanced voice recognition technology, a transcription service, and human captioning agents to quickly provide written captions of what callers say on a large, easy-to-read screen. The CaptionCall phone works like a traditional telephone – callers simply dial and answer calls, as usual, and speak and listen using a phone handset. CaptionCall users see captions of what callers say.

All eligible customers receive Red Carpet Service that includes professional installation, product training, and friendly customer support, enabling people everywhere to get more from their phone conversations — and more from life.

Press Contact Ann Bardsley CaptionCall 801-287-9400 abardsley@sorenson.com