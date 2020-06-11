Big Screen Entertainment Group Enters the Podcast Arena

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC:BSEG) has entered the podcast space as the latest strategic move in the company’s push for expanded content.



Big Screen is now hosting shows on its own podcasting platform which will be available to listeners worldwide on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major outlets.

The first offering is “Who’s The Best?” - a pop culture debate show featuring celebrity guests from popular franchises including Star Trek, Batman, James Bond, and Doctor Who.

Launching tomorrow is “Who’s The Best…Star Wars Character?” The episode, also available at www.whosthebest.fm , hears actors and fans discussing the space saga.

BSEG, a publicly traded company based in Los Angeles, is embracing a growing trend. Half the population of America has listened to a podcast and, according to the latest figures, 68 million Americans listen to podcasts each week.

“Quality content and new technology are at the forefront of our business plan,” said Kimberley Kates, Chief Executive of Big Screen Entertainment Group.

Big Screen recently drew on the company’s own extensive library to launch its own streaming channel, Big Stream Entertainment, on ROKU and its OTT app, and has numerous IP’s in the works as it prepares a slate of original and commercial content.

About Big Screen Entertainment (BSEG)

Big Screen Entertainment Group is a well-established distribution and production company based in Los Angeles which turned 15-years old this year. The Company has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US, Internationally and China. It continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

