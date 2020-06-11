Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Five Below, Inc. Announces Participation in 2020 Evercore ISI Virtual Consumer & Retail Summit

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, PA, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE), the trend-right, high-quality extreme-value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond, today announced that Ken Bull, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the 2020 Evercore ISI Virtual Consumer & Retail Summit on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:15 am ET.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live at http://investor.fivebelow.com/. An archived replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live event. The slides accompanying the presentation will also be available at http://investor.fivebelow.com/.

About Five Below:
Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We know life is way better when you're free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced $1-$5, and some extreme value items priced up to just $10, we make it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across 8 awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy and Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has over 900 stores in 36 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com!

