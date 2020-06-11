Mercury Takes High-Performance Graphics Processing to the Edge

Transformative technology enables sensors to synthesize situational awareness information in real time and detect threats faster

ANDOVER, Mass., June 11, 2020 -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com ), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today unveiled the new GSC6204 OpenVPX™ 6U NVIDIA® Turing™ architecture-based GPU co-processing engine, providing accelerated high-performance computing capabilities to commercial aerospace and defense applications.



“Our customers need real-time, data center-level performance in their platforms to process the unrelenting streams of data from high-resolution, long-range sensors,” said Joe Plunkett, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury’s Sensor Processing group. “As part of our commitment to Innovation That Matters, we’re leveraging NVIDIA GPU technology to embed the latest parallel processing capabilities into ruggedized solutions and bring supercomputing closer to the edge. By making commercial technology profoundly more accessible to aerospace and defense, we can more rapidly turn sensor data into actionable information.”

“Mercury Systems is doing great work in harnessing the power of NVIDIA GPUs in their solutions,” said Anthony Robbins, Vice President of Federal at NVIDIA. “The rapid advancements made in parallel processing and HPC have had a significant impact on the ways that companies like Mercury are applying AI to solve real-world problems across all industries.”

Compute-intensive AI, radar, electro-optical/infrared imagery, cognitive EW and sensor fusion applications require high-performance computing capabilities closer to the sensor for effectiveness. To address this need, Mercury’s purpose-built GSC6204 module incorporates the NVIDIA Turing GPU architecture to bring the latest advancements in processing and scale to the embedded domain. Powered by dual NVIDIA Quadro® TU104 processors and incorporating NVIDIA’s NVLink™ high-speed direct GPU-to-GPU interconnect technology, the module delivers the same massive parallel processing capability found in data centers. Combined with Mercury’s HDS6605 Intel® Xeon® Scalable server blade, SCM6010 fast storage, SFM6126 wideband PCIe switches, streaming IOM-400 I/O modules and ruggedized to withstand environmental extremes, these GPU co-processing engines are a critical component of a truly composable high-performance embedded edge compute (HPEEC) environment unmatched by competing solutions.

Mercury is accelerating innovation for its customers as the Company bridges the gap between commercial technology and defense applications to meet the industry’s current and emerging needs, and is now accepting orders for the GSC6204 module for delivery in the third quarter of calendar year 2020. Module configurations can accommodate optional SOSA-alignment and MOTS+ technology for extreme environmental protection. For application assistance, additional information or purchase inquiries, visit mrcy.com/GSC6204 or contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or info@mrcy.com .

Mercury Systems is the leader in making trusted, secure mission-critical technologies profoundly more accessible to the aerospace and defense industries. Optimized for customer and mission success, our innovative solutions power more than 300 critical aerospace and defense programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., and with manufacturing and design facilities around the world, Mercury specializes in engineering, adapting and manufacturing new solutions purpose-built to meet the industry’s current and emerging high-tech needs. Our employees are committed to Innovation that Matters®. To learn more, visit mrcy.com , or follow us on Twitter .

