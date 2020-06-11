Bankston Motor Homes Inc. Celebrates 50-Year Anniversary!
Largest Family-Owned Dealership in Alabama Celebrates 50-year Milestone!
I am so proud of all the hard work that our employees have contributed over the years. My name is on the building, but it’s my grandchildren and our employees that carry on the Bankston tradition.”HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huntsville, Alabama is home to one of the largest family-owned RV Dealerships in the South East Region of the U.S. When Harrison Bankston started out selling RVs 50 years ago, the industry was not the same as it is today. Back then, Mr. Bankston spent his days renting and selling RVs to customers directly. Over the years, the company has grown to 6 sales locations and over 100 employees across Alabama & Tennessee!
— Harrison Bankston
Bankston Motor Homes Inc. celebrated its 50th anniversary with a couple of major accomplishments, such as being the #1 volume dealer in Alabama (according to Statistical Survey), and being a Best in Business Award Winner.
When asked what this milestone means to him, Mr. Bankston responded, “I am so proud of all the hard work that our employees have put into the company over the years. My name is on the building, but it’s my grandchildren and our loyal employees who serve our customers every day that are carrying on the Bankston tradition.” To celebrate this historic occasion, Bankston Motor Homes is hosting several events such as:
• A documentary-styled video showcasing the evolution of the dealership from a single location to the six-location multi-state dealership it is today
• A Facebook comment contest inviting RVers to share their favorite photos
• Giving a “Thank You Gift” to all their customers that purchase new RVs between June 15th and June 28th
About Bankston Motor Homes Inc, the largest RV Dealership in the south east, Bankston Motor Homes has over 500 new RVs and over 200 Used RVs in stock for customers to choose from. With the largest RV body shop in TN, and a new Service-only location opening in Huntsville, Alabama this year- the Bankston family is still driving company improvements that will serve future customers for generations to come.
Tanya Miller
Secret Weapon Media Agency Inc.
+1 256-460-6872
email us here
From TVs to RVs- the Bankston Motor Homes Story