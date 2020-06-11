HTG Adds Three New Distributors in Europe, Expanding and Strengthening Reach in the Nordics and Eastern Europe

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM) (HTG), a life science company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced the signing of three new European distributor agreements to promote HTG products and services in Nordic and Eastern European Countries with BioNordika (Denmark), Explorea (Czech Republic), and ELTA 90 (Bulgaria).



“Expanding and strengthening our distribution network into these European markets is another important growth step for HTG,” said Jean Claude Gerard, Senior Vice President of European Operations. “Working closely with these distributors will improve our ability to reach new customers with our HTG EdgeSeq technology, which we believe will further accelerate our molecular profiling and diagnostic growth opportunities in the region this year.”

Byron Lawson, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer added, “HTG is pleased to partner with these new distributors, all of whom are as passionate as we are about enabling precision medicine at the local level. We will continue to explore opportunities to expand into additional European countries that we believe will drive our core molecular profiling business.”

About HTG:

HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the potential benefits of the new distributor agreements, including the potential expansion of our molecular profiling and diagnostic businesses in Nordic and Eastern European markets, the improved ability to reach new customers with our HTG EdgeSeq technology and the further acceleration of our molecular profiling and diagnostic growth opportunities in the region this year. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the risk that the new distributor agreements will not facilitate the expected expansion of, or growth opportunities for, our business in the Nordic and Eastern European markets. These and other factors are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

