UKHired Announces Launch of New Job Board for International Professionals Looking for Jobs in the UK
UKHired, a London-based startup, aims to revolutionise the way non-British residents search and apply for job opportunities with visa sponsorship in the UK.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UKHired, founded by Anastasia Agafonova, is proud to announce the launch of a new niche job board for visa sponsorship jobs in the United Kingdom. International students and foreign professionals can now find everything they need for securing employment in Britain in one place.
The website features a clean design and a user-friendly interface that saves overseas job seekers time and eases their anxiety by breaking down complex immigration rules and handpicking jobs that qualify for UK work visa. The best thing is that access to UKHired is free and does not require registration.
UKHired uses a unique algorithm that checks thousands of job ads found on the web and selects the ones that pass Home Office approved Tier 2 visa requirements. Easy website navigation and a search by job categories, keywords, location and desirable salary allow users to find their dream job in a matter of minutes. In addition to the extensive job database, UKHired shares a selection of resources and tips that will help recent graduates and seasoned professionals land a job in the UK.
"There are many great job platforms, but until today there was virtually no services that could help non-British professionals find a visa sponsorship job in the UK. I noticed a gap in the market and a great demand for this service, so I decided to create UKHired", said Anastasia Agafonova, the founder of UKHired.
UKHired is a London-based startup that was selected and supported by UCL Innovation and Enterprise.
"I am hopeful that this project will transform the lives of many foreign job seekers, and will contribute to the development of the British economy by attracting skilled overseas workers into the UK", said Ms. Agafonova.
About UKHired: UKHired is a niche job board for foreign professionals who want to find a job with visa sponsorship in the UK. The company is driven by its mission to connect talented overseas workers with UK employers and revolutionise the way people from other countries search for jobs in Great Britain.
