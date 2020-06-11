New Solace to kdb+ API from AquaQ Analytics

AquaQ Analytics announces the public release of the new AquaQ Solace-to-kdb+ API.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- AquaQ Analytics, the Belfast based product development and consultancy company, is pleased to announce the public release of the AquaQ Solace-to-kdb+ API Solace PubSub+ message brokers (solace.com) efficiently move information between all kinds of applications, users and devices, anywhere in the world, over all kinds of networks. The newly released AquaQ API allows kdb+ to communicate with any Solace brokers and provides a translation from most Solace datatypes to kdb+ and vice versa.“Our new API is dual threaded and uses the sd0 functionality of kdb+ with a socket pair to signal that data is available from the Solace thread. However, the data itself is not written to the socket pair. Instead it is written to a buffer which the q main thread inspects. This has a number of advantages; it bypasses the overhead of transferring the data over a network pipe; and it allows the q main thread to conflate updates if possible.” commented Gary Davies, Head of kdb+ Engineering at AquaQ.The AquaQ Solace-to-kdb+ API is standalone and can also be used in conjunction with AquaQ's open source TorQ framework for kdb+ . To download the new API code, please see http://github.com/AquaQAnalytics/kdb-solace where it is also fully documented.About AquaQ Analytics: AquaQ Analytics Limited is a provider of specialist data management, data analytics and data mining services to clients operating within the capital markets and other sectors. With over 160 employees operating globally across Belfast, London, Singapore, Hong Kong, New York, Sydney, Vancouver & Tokyo, our domain knowledge, combined with advanced analytical techniques and expertise in best-of-breed technologies, helps our clients get the most out of their data. For more information, visit http://aquaq.co.uk About Solace: Solace is a middleware company based in Kanata, Ontario, Canada, that manufactures and sells message-oriented middleware appliances and software that routes information between applications, devices and user interfaces. For more information, visit http://solace.com