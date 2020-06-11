Vida Capital to Expand Special Situations Activities

James Gereghty to be hired as Senior Managing Director and Head of Special Situations

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vida Capital, Inc. (“Vida”), an investment management firm with more than $4 billion in assets under management, together with RedBird Capital Partners and Reverence Capital Partners, announced today that James Gereghty will be joining Vida’s SEC-registered investment advisor subsidiary Vida Capital Management, LLC (“VCM”) in a newly created position to build out and lead Vida’s special situations and opportunistic credit strategies. To date, Vida has invested more than $300 million through its special situations and opportunistic credit strategies, realizing attractive risk-adjusted returns.



Mr. Gereghty will join VCM effective July 1, 2020, bringing more than 25 years of special situations and credit-related investment management experience. In addition to his responsibilities to augment and oversee Vida’s special situations and opportunistic credit strategies, Mr. Gereghty will become a member of Vida’s Executive Committee and VCM’s Investment Committee. Mr. Gereghty was most recently a Managing Director and the Head of Distressed Investing and the Head of Trade Finance at Siguler Guff.

Jeff Serra, CEO of Vida, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Jim to the Vida team. Vida is strategically expanding its platform to leverage our expertise in underwriting and managing risk. Jim is a highly respected and experienced investment manager who brings a broad and deep set of skills, a wealth of knowledge, and a long history of prudent and professional judgement that compliment Vida’s. His vision, coupled with his exceptional track record of building and managing special situations and opportunistic credit strategies, are a perfect fit as Vida expands into new and adjacent markets.”

William Tice, Senior Managing Director and President & CIO of VCM, said, “I have known Jim for many years and can personally attest to his leadership, investment acumen and guidance in building and managing diverse credit businesses. Jim has always held himself to the highest of standards. We are excited to have Jim join our team and believe, together, we will be able to offer a more complete set of investment opportunities for our clients.”

James Gereghty added, “I am excited to join Vida and truly honored to lead the special situations and opportunistic credit strategies. It is very humbling to be entrusted with the responsibility to develop, establish and oversee an expanding product offering by a special organization such as Vida. I look forward to working with my new colleagues as we leverage VCM’s strong and robust asset management platform to continue to deliver attractive and uncorrelated risk-adjusted returns to our clients.”

About James Gereghty

Most recently, James Gereghty was a Managing Director and the Head of Distressed Investing and the Head of Trade Finance at Siguler Guff where he oversaw all special situations and opportunistic credit strategies which totaled more than $6 billion in capital across private equity fund vehicles and separately managed accounts. Mr. Gereghty was the Portfolio Manager for the Distressed Opportunities Funds series and the Trade Finance Opportunities Fund. In addition, Mr. Gereghty launched and managed Siguler Guff’s Tactical Absolute Return Fund offering. While at Siguler Guff, his primary responsibilities included investment strategy development and implementation, investment sourcing and selection, terms and conditions negotiations, and portfolio monitoring and risk management. Mr. Gereghty was a member of Siguler Guff’s Executive Committee and the Investment Committees for the Distressed Opportunities Funds, the Trade Finance Opportunities Fund, the Tactical Absolute Return Fund, the Distressed Real Estate Funds and the Secondaries Opportunities Fund and represented Siguler Guff on a number of Advisory Boards. Mr. Gereghty also served as a member of the Boards of Directors of Diamond S Shipping Group, Sun National Bank, FrontMarine Co. Ltd, and Patriot Bank, N.A.

Prior to Siguler Guff, Mr. Gereghty held senior positions with Wachovia Securities, UBS, Morgan Stanley and Bear Stearns. He earned an MBA from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University with concentrations in Finance, Accounting and Decision Sciences and a BA from The University of Connecticut in Economics and Political Science. Mr. Gereghty is a CFA charterholder.

About Vida Capital

Vida Capital, Inc. is the largest vertically integrated platform in the life settlements space with $4.4 billion in assets under management across the different closed-end and open-end funds. Vida has three primary business lines including longevity-risk funds, a life settlement provider, and insurance-linked securities funds. For more information visit www.vidacapitalinc.com .

