Sales of Sugar Free Electrolyte Drink Up Nearly 800% YOY
Breastfeeding Moms Discover Greater Than Sports Drink & Sales Soar ExponentiallyCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greater Than, manufacturers of the 100% natural hydration solution offering 2-3x the electrolytes of a typical sports drink with a fraction of the calories and sugar, are reporting a 781% increase in sales year over year – and it’s only June.
Crowned the “Healthiest sports drink on the market” by The Washington Post, Greater Than has been servicing real athletes in search of natural hydration for years. The company attributes the current boom in sales to breastfeeding moms, some of whom have noticed an increase in their milk supply resulting from Greater Than consumption, and many of whom report sharing this delicious and nutritious sugar free electrolyte with their spouses and children.
Research shows that a typical six-month-old baby drinks about a quart of breastmilk a day and that breastmilk is comprised of nearly 90% water. This water loss not only impacts nursing moms’ natural water balance, the results of which include low energy levels, digestive problems, joint pain, and dryness of mouth and skin, but it can also affect a mother’s ability to produce the volume of breastmilk their nursing child needs. While water alone can restore hydration, the addition of electrolytes is necessary to replenish lost minerals and nutrients than can zap a new mom’s energy.
Enter Greater Than. Better than a sports drink, the 100% natural and organic sugar free electrolyte drinks offering 2-3X the electrolytes of an average sports drink without the added sugars, dyes, chemicals, stimulants, and other potentially-hazardous artificial ingredients. In fact, Greater Than electrolyte drinks are made of 10 simple ingredients, including 38% fruit juice and organic coconut water – an all-natural list that appeals to moms-to-be.
In addition to a nearly 800% increase in sales YOY, Greater Than is reporting a 770% increase in total orders and a nearly 200% increase in store session on the company’s website, www.drinkgt.com.
The Greater Than drink is available in trial 16-packs, 24-packs, 48-packs, and 72-packs at www.drinkgt.com. For more information on Greater Than, visit www.drinkgt.com. For more information on the importance of hydration while breastfeeding, visit the Greater Than blog.
About Greater Than:
Brothers Mark and Jon Sider, wanted a cleaner sports drink, like the one their mom made from scratch in their childhood kitchen. But they knew first-hand how time-intensive and messy it was to use healthy ingredients like fresh coconut water, watermelon, apple juice, and pomegranates at home, so they decided to make and market this delicious and refreshing drink so customers – including soon-to-be-moms – all over the world could crush electrolyte loss, dehydration, and fatigue once and for all and be greater than they were before.
Amy Bartko
Chatterbox
+1 480-201-6733
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook