Travel Advisory: I-95 South Lane Shifts and Closures in Warwick Begin June 20 for Next Phase of Centerville and Toll Gate Road Bridges Project

On Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m. the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will start another eight-day period of lane shifts and closures on I-95 South in Warwick for the next phase of the replacement of the Centerville Road and Toll Gate Road Bridges. The cost of this project is $25.3 million.

Traffic going southbound on I-95 at these bridges will be shifted onto the paved median between both bridges, which are within a short distance of one another. This is the temporary road that travelers have seen being built for the past year on I-95. I-95 North traffic will remain where it is, but lanes will be shifted to the right.

Travel lanes on both directions of I-95 will be reduced from four to three for the duration of the bridge replacement work. Both bridges are listed in fair condition which is one step from structurally deficient.

The Centerville Road Bridge carries I-95 over Centerville Road (Route 117) between exits 10 and 11. The Toll Gate Road Bridge carries I-95 over Toll Gate Road (Route 115). These two bridges accommodate 174,000 vehicles daily. RIDOT successfully completed the installation of three northbound spans this past weekend using accelerated bridge construction methods.

The Centerville Road Bridge, a two-span bridge, will be worked on first. Centerville Road will remain open, but lane shifts will be used according to which bridge span is being worked on. During construction on the Toll Gate Road Bridge, traffic on Toll Gate Road will be detoured to Centerville Road and Commonwealth Avenue. Either Toll Gate Road or Centerville Road will be open to traffic at all times during construction.

Travelers should follow the detour signs and expect ramp closures. I-95 South Exit 10A for Centerville Road eastbound toward Apponaug will be closed for the entire eight-day period. Drivers can follow a detour using Commonwealth Avenue to Leon E. Whipple Road to Toll Gate Road. The on-ramp to I-95 North from Centerville Road westbound also will be closed. RIDOT will have police officers available to help coordinate any U-turning traffic from Centerville Road westbound to Centerville Road eastbound.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Centerville Road and Toll Gate Road Bridges is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.