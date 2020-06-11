TODAY: Governor, health officials to give press update on COVID-19 efforts, public health order

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will host a remote news conference today, Thursday afternoon, to provide an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico and the existing public health order.

WHAT: Remote news conference regarding New Mexico’s COVID-19 efforts and public health emergency order

WHEN: Thursday, June 11, 3 P.M.

The news conference will be streamed live on the governor’s Facebook page.

A simultaneous interpretation of the news conference in Spanish will be streamed live on YouTube​.

Members of the media will be able to participate remotely. If you would like the opportunity to ask questions, please RSVP to nora.sackett@state.nm.us with your name and media affiliation. After your RSVP is received, you will receive more information about how to participate.

Pool photographs courtesy of the Santa Fe New Mexican will be available after the press conference here.