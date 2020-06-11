Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,157 in the last 365 days.

TODAY: Governor, health officials to give press update on COVID-19 efforts, public health order

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials will host a remote news conference today, Thursday afternoon, to provide an update on COVID-19 efforts in New Mexico and the existing public health order.

WHAT: Remote news conference regarding New Mexico’s COVID-19 efforts and public health emergency order

WHEN: Thursday, June 11, 3 P.M.

The news conference will be streamed live on the governor’s Facebook page.

A simultaneous interpretation of the news conference in Spanish will be streamed live on YouTube​.

Members of the media will be able to participate remotely. If you would like the opportunity to ask questions, please RSVP to nora.sackett@state.nm.us  with your name and media affiliation. After your RSVP is received, you will receive more information about how to participate.

Pool photographs courtesy of the Santa Fe New Mexican will be available after the press conference here.

You just read:

TODAY: Governor, health officials to give press update on COVID-19 efforts, public health order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.