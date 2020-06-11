Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
National Fuel Increases Dividend Rate for 50th Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) Board of Directors approved a 2.3 percent increase in the dividend on the Company’s common stock, raising the quarterly rate from 43.5 cents per share as approved in June 2019 to 44.5 cents per share for an annual rate of $1.78 per share.

National Fuel has paid dividends for 118 consecutive years and has increased its annual dividend for 50 straight years.

This dividend is payable July 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2020. The Company has approximately 90.9 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

Analyst Contact: Kenneth E. Webster 716-857-7067
Media Contact: Karen L. Merkel 716-857-7654


 

 

