As Camping Re-Opens, #1 Camping App Releases Discounts Network

Hundreds of campgrounds & RV parks launch The Dyrt PRO Discounts

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the #1 ranked camping app, The Dyrt, released a discount club that will give stagnant discount clubs a run for their money. It’s called PRO Discounts, and it is available now for all current and future subscribers of The Dyrt PRO.

What’s new about The Dyrt’s discount club? Campers can get up to 40% off campsites and it is powered by the #1 ranked camping app in both the iOS and Google Play app stores.

“One of the top features requested by the 45,000 campgrounds on The Dyrt was a discount club to help drive more camper traffic” said The Dyrt’s co-founder Sarah Smith. “So, we set out to build the best.”

As camping reopens, PRO Discounts makes camping discounts more accessible than ever. Unlike stagnant directories, PRO Discounts are built into The Dyrt’s interactive campground search engine.

“With the 2020 camping season off to a slow start, I’ll take all the extra free promotion I can get,” said Shelley-Ann Hincks, owner of Camping on the Battenkill in Arlington, VT. “The Dyrt app already makes it easy for campers to discover my campground, but now with the PRO Discount, my campground shows up higher in their campground search engine, which helps me fill empty sites.”

The Dyrt launches PRO Discounts as the camping market begins a massive acceleration, with significant growth still to come: "The global Camping and Caravanning market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026" (MarketWatch, 2020).

Campers and campgrounds can learn more at thedyrt.com/pro/discounts. The Dyrt PRO is a $35.99 per year subscription that includes 45,000 campgrounds and downloadable maps for offline use when out of cell service range.

ABOUT THE DYRT

The Dyrt is the #1 camping app with over 17 million annual visitors and the most user-submitted campground locations, reviews and tips across the U.S. The platform is free to use on the web, iOS and Android, with additional functionality available in the paid PRO version.

Press contact: Ryan Fliss ryan@thedyrt.com

