Secure Technology Alliance Webinar to Provide Insight on Privacy and Trust in the Mobile Driver’s License Ecosystem

The webinar, “ Privacy & Trust in the mDL Ecosystem ” will be held Thursday, June 25 at 1pm ET/10am PT. Registration is available at https://securetechalliance.webex.com/securetechalliance/onstage/g.php?MTID=e966db1bd86f0be6d86fe10fc09ed171b .

“Introducing a new form of valid government identification comes with many considerations, and trust and privacy are key factors in whether or not parties will adopt or accept mDLs,” said Randy Vanderhoof, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance. “Certain mDL features enable new levels of privacy for citizens and issuing and provisioning methods can ensure that mDLs can be trusted by relying parties. This webinar will cover how mDLs enhance the identity process while protecting privacy and trust in a transparent way.”

Speakers for the webinar are: Arjan Geluk, UL; Andrew Hughes, Kantara Initiative/IDEMIA; Ted Sobel, DHS; Matt Thompson, IDEMIA; Randy Vanderhoof, Secure Technology Alliance; Christopher Williams, Exponent; John Wunderlich, Kantara Initiative.

Issuers, identity verifiers, government agencies, solution providers, integrators, and application developers are encouraged to attend to get insight into:

The expected privacy and mDL trust model in a federated environment

Privacy-enhancing features of ISO 18013-5 compliant mDLs

Identity proofing and mDL issuance processes and relying party trust

Testing and certification of mDL processes and solutions

A recording of the previous two webinars in the series, “ Introduction to the mDL ,” and “mDL Use Cases on Day One and Beyond,” are available for download on the Secure Technology Alliance's website . Those who participate in all four webinar sessions and participate in short online retention assessment quizzes will receive a certificate of participation from the Secure Technology Alliance. Dates and speakers for the final webinar will be announced at a later date.

The webinar series is being developed by the Secure Technology Alliance Identity Council. The Identity Council provides leadership and coordination and serves as the focal point for the Alliance‘s identity and identity-related efforts leveraging embedded chip technology and privacy- and security-enhancing software. The Alliance has recently launched a new web portal, www.mDLConnection.com to provide timely information about mobile driver’s licenses, its uses and a state-by-state implementation tracker.

Additional Resources

The Alliance has recently created several resources that provide information about mDLs. These include:

