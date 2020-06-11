iRemedy Provides Essential Protective Equipment to Arizona Healthcare Workers and First Responders at Peak Time

Innovative medical supply solution avoids supply chain shortfalls and begins delivery of millions of units of verified, critically-needed PPE as COVID-19 case count rises

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pioneering medical supply company iRemedy sourced Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including masks (both K95 and Surgical), and gloves to Arizona this week. It could not have come at a more critical time. As COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb in Arizona at record rates each day, hospitals are preparing for an influx of patients and are struggling to replenish stocks of lifesaving PPE.



The Arizona National Guard began distributing the supplies to hospitals and health organizations across the state on behalf of the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association (AzHHA). More than a half million surgical masks have already been transported to AzHHA member hospitals.

“The timely arrival of essential personal protective equipment comes at a time when COVID-19 positive cases are spiking in our state,” said Ann-Marie Alameddin, President & CEO of AzHHA. “As we managed supply shortages throughout Arizona during the pandemic response, many of our member hospitals donated their share to healthcare providers in short supply. Today’s shipment will help shore up those reserves and ensure the safety of our frontline healthcare workers. It will reach almost every corner of our state, including areas in dire need of PPE.”

The healthcare delivery came together in partnership with the Arizona PPE Initiative, a private-sector philanthropic effort designed to provide urgently needed PPE to health care professionals, first responders and tribal communities during the pandemic and beyond.

Like many states, Arizona faces a shortage of PPE due to shortfalls in the fractured medical goods supply chain. Seeing the challenges in obtaining lifesaving PPE and the rise of profiteers dealing in counterfeit and expired healthcare supplies, Arizona business leaders sought to ensure a safe, reliable resource to supply PPE to frontline providers. iRemedy partnered with logistics experts Emirates Specialized Trading Agencies (ESTA) to provide inspection and quality control checks before the PPE was flown to Arizona. Sheikh Al Maktoum has been personally supportive of the initiative and was instrumental in helping it come to fruition.

“iRemedy is proud to provide PPE to Arizona healthcare providers at a crucial time. Unfortunately, the pandemic has forced states and health systems to fend for themselves and try to source supplies directly from international manufacturers,” Tony Paquin, iRemedy Founder and CEO, says. “But purchasing from these suppliers involves complex transactions, vetting and logistics. Our established network allows iRemedy to clear bureaucratic hurdles and quickly get essential supplies in the hands of those who need them most.”

About iRemedy

With 15 years in healthcare supply, iRemedy ( The iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc ) is a trusted and reliable partner for acquiring medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment. We guarantee access to verified supplies by sourcing directly from established manufacturers and distributors around the world. We bypass supply-chain bottlenecks and offer the widest selection of products and urgently-needed PPE by working with multiple vendors. Our industry-leading IP and group purchasing power enable transparency and competition, driving consistently low pricing for our customers every day. We navigate the complex logistics of international purchasing and shipping to ensure on-time delivery and satisfaction. Led by experienced pioneers in health tech and e-commerce, iRemedy simplifies healthcare to heal the world. https://iremedy.com/

About Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association

AzHHA is the association giving Arizona hospitals a voice to collectively build better healthcare and health for Arizonans. As the champion for healthcare leadership in Arizona, AzHHA and its member hospitals explore ideas and take collaborative action at the state capitol, in hospitals and at home to attain the best healthcare outcomes for Arizonans. With a mission of sustaining and improving the health of Arizonans, AZHHA supports its members by providing advocacy, education and services, such as critically-needed supplies. https://www.azhha.org/

About ESTA

ESTA is the UAE liaison for supplying Arizona with PPE in partnership with iRemedy . ESTA handles the complex logistics of acquiring PPE, ensuring providence of product of all supplies, overseeing packaging and quality control checks, and clearing export-import customs from origin to destination. Sheikh Al Maktoum has been personally supportive of the initiative and has been instrumental in helping it come to fruition.