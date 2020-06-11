Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
INGENICO GROUP: Combined Annual Shareholders’ meeting - Voting results

Paris, 11th June 2020

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payments, held today its Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting in Paris.

The shareholders approved all the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors. The main resolutions approved pertained to the following:

  • The consolidated financial statements for 2019;
  • The renewal of the term of office of Mr. Bernard Bourigeaud, Chairman of the Board, as Director;
  • The renewal of the terms of office of Ms. Caroline Parot and Ms. Nazan Somer Ozelgin as Independent Directors;
  • The Corporate Officers’ compensation for 2019;
  • Approval of the principles and criteria governing the determination of total compensation awarded to the Chairman of the Board, the Board and the CEO for 2020;
  • The authorization of free shares allocation to the Group key managers and / or Corporate Officers;
  • Renewal of financial delegations of authority.

Bernard Bourigeaud, Chairman of the Board of Ingenico Group, stated: “I want to thank all the Ingenico Group shareholders for their support and their confidence in the leadership team. I also want to extend my thanks to the Board members for their commitment to growing Ingenico Group’s business.”


About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 – ING) is shaping the future of payments for sustainable and inclusive growth. As a global leader in seamless payments, we provide merchants with smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels and enable simplification of payments and deliver customer promises. We are the trusted and proactive world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to the world’s best-known global brands. We have a global footprint with more than 8,000 employees, 90 nationalities and a commercial presence in 170 countries. Our international community of payment experts anticipates the evolutions of commerce and consumer lifestyles to provide our clients with leading-edge complete solutions wherever they are needed.
