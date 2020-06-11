Jean-Patrice Delia Speaks Out About Accomplishing Goals, Staying Motivated, and Being Creative
In a recent interview, Jean-Patrice Delia shared lessons he has learned throughout his career.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent interview with Thrive Global, Jean-Patrice Delia spoke about a variety of topics, including habits that he believes have had a positive impact on his life, what he does when he feels unfocused, and more.
Jean-Patrice Delia is the co-founder and current director of operations for ThermoGen Power Services, a power consulting company. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Concordia University and a Master’s degree in Business and Administration from École des Hautes Études Commerciales.
In his interview, Jean-Patrice Delia shared how creating a more flexible work arrangement and balancing his professional time has had a positive impact on he and his family’s lives. He shared that he encourages his staff to do the same.
“It is our philosophy that everybody that is a member of the company is responsible for their own happiness,” said Jean-Patrice Delia.
“We encourage them to do what makes them happy first in the use of their time, and we trust that all of the deliverables that they are responsible for will essentially be successful based on starting with that state of mind.”
He also shared the biggest life lesson he has learned.
“Keep an open mind,” said Jean-Patrice Delia.
“Never come into a situation with a preconceived idea.”
About Jean-Patrice Delia
With 20 years in the engineering space, Jean-Patrice Delia is the co-founder and current director of operations for ThermoGen Power Services, a respected leader in the power plant performance testing industry. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Concordia University as well as a Master’s degree in Business and Administration from École des Hautes Études Commerciales. He worked at General Electric for more than nine years, beginning as a power plant performance specialist and becoming a training manager after seven years. Jean-Patrice Delia and his wife founded ThermoGen Power Services in 2012.
