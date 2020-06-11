COVID-19 Update: In the last 24 hours, KwaZulu-Natal has had an increase of 92 cases, the North West 53 new cases and Free State 10 new cases. If you are an employer, make sure you screen your employees every day.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
Coronavirus - South Africa: Increase in COVID-19 cases for KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Free State (11th June 2020)
