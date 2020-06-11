ASG Announces New Global Health Solutions Practice

Practice is led by ASG Chief Medical Officer Mehul Mehta, MD, and includes renowned public health experts Dr. Ashish Jha and Dr. Gilbert Mudge, among others

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG), the premier global strategy and commercial diplomacy firm, today announced the creation of a Global Health Solutions (GHS) practice , expanding on the firm’s years of experience in health and life sciences to include innovative health systems development, professional education, public health, digital care, and other related health care fields.



Driven by a commitment to making a lasting positive difference, GHS helps public and private organizations develop, deliver, and transform health care solutions in countries around the world. The practice also supports leadership teams across all industries as they develop pandemic-related recovery, transition, and long-term planning and resiliency efforts, with strategies rooted in the developing science of Covid-19 and in geopolitical insights from the global ASG team.

GHS develops custom solutions for each client and operates on a flexible, open platform that allows it to draw on the expertise of a worldwide network of renowned specialists and innovative entities without the single-institution constraints common in the health advisory sector. This network includes physicians, global public health leaders, medical educators, and health technology experts. GHS clients also have access to ASG’s on-the-ground experts in more than 40 countries who help our clients build effective partnerships, achieve alignment with local needs and priorities, and navigate challenging political and policy landscapes.

The GHS practice supports projects related to evolving models of health care delivery, strategy, and operations. These include but are not limited to innovations in integrated care networks, digitally distributed care, workforce deployment models, medical education, public health collaboration, medical research ecosystems, regulatory reform, and epidemic-related understanding. GHS also guides the development and deployment of public-private partnerships to address both acute and chronic care.

The new practice is led by ASG Chief Medical Officer Mehul Mehta, MD , who joined ASG after a distinguished career as a physician and international health care systems expert at Harvard Medical International and Partners HealthCare International. The initial core group of GHS Senior Advisors also includes:

Gilbert Mudge, MD : Dr. Mudge helps lead the GHS practice. He previously served as President and CEO of Partners HealthCare International, senior cardiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

: Dr. Mudge helps lead the GHS practice. He previously served as President and CEO of Partners HealthCare International, senior cardiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. Ashish Jha, MD : Dr. Jha has been a leading international voice on issues of public health and policy response during the Covid pandemic. He serves as Director of the Harvard Global Health Institute and as Professor of Global Health at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health. He is the incoming Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

: Dr. Jha has been a leading international voice on issues of public health and policy response during the Covid pandemic. He serves as Director of the Harvard Global Health Institute and as Professor of Global Health at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health. He is the incoming Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. Bruce Solomon : Mr. Solomon has 30 years of experience developing and leading innovative health care delivery systems around the world and has served in senior leadership positions at multiple world-class medical institutions.

GHS works in close coordination with ASG’s well-established Health and Life Sciences team, which is led by Anthony Cino and includes regional and global health care experts such as Mark Elliot, Zaki Hosny, In-Sook Ju, Dr. Enrique Ruelas, João Sanches, Ranjana Smetacek, Nigel Thompson, and Dr. Sergio Ulloa.

“ASG is proud to work with CEOs and other health care leaders as they manage today’s challenges and support the transition to a new era of health care,” said ASG Managing Director Michael Warren. “The pandemic has changed the global health care landscape and highlighted the urgent need for change across sectors. The GHS approach, which we have been building for almost a year, is rooted in science and medicine, and draws on the insights of Dr. Mehta and other respected experts to give us the flexibility and expertise to help our clients meet their short- and long-term objectives.”

Dr. Mehul Mehta, ASG Chief Medical Officer, said, “ASG’s access to global leaders with world-class expertise and experiences and its diversity of perspectives will allow GHS to offer transformative solutions and amplify its impact across the health care spectrum. As a result of Covid-19, models for delivering care, the use of technology, the economics of paying for care, the health workforce, public-private interactions, and the role of public health will change. There is no better place to work on these challenges than at ASG, a firm dedicated to finding solutions and driving cooperation at the intersection of the public, private, and social sectors.”

