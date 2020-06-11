National Assembly okays Cassation Appeal

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 11 - National Assembly MPs unanimously approved Wednesday the articles referring to the cassation appeal inserted in the Code of Criminal Procedure, which has been under discussion in the specialty since 2019. ,

The cassation appeal results from the finding of irregularities in the judicial system, in which the accused gets a sentence not compatible with the crime committed.

The proposal for a cassation request must be made during the period the accused is serving the sentence.

The Parliamentarians also unanimously approved the articles referring to the execution of penalties and security measures.