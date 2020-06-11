Jiayin Group States Its Policy Not To Comment On Unusual Market Activity Or Speculative Matters

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN) is a leading fintech platform in China. In light of unusual increases in the price and trading volume of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) on June 10, 2020, Jiayin stated that its policy is not to comment on unusual market activity or speculative matters. Jiayin is unaware of the reason causing such increases and cautions investors that the trading price of the Company’s ADSs could be subject to significant volatility for various reasons that are out of the Company’s control. Further information regarding this and other risks relating to the Company’s ADSs is included in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between investors and borrowers, whose needs are underserved by traditional financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers.

