Impact of COVID-19 on Plant Based Protein Market: Meticulous Research® Viewpoint

/EIN News/ -- London, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant-based protein market is expected to reach $14.32 billion by 2025 with the rising preference for plant based proteins over animal proteins as a rich source of protein & immunity booster during the current global outbreak of COVID-19 as well as growing venture capital investments have created a new wave of interest in the plant based protein market.

Increasing health & wellness trend among consumers and rising awareness about the health concerns such as risk of cardiovascular diseases, liver diseases, and disorders of bone and calcium balance along with the increased risk of cancer associated with the long term use of animal protein have created a traction in the plant based protein market in terms of rising preference and increased investments. Moreover, COVID-19 is providing an unexpected boost to the plant based protein industry, globally. Medical studies show that coronavirus disease has an overwhelming impact on people with underlying health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. The plant protein-based diet can help reduce the effects of the virus on at-risk people owing to the presence of an abundance amount of macronutrients, micronutrients, and antioxidants.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5031

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed the spotlight on meat supply and food security globally, a driver behind meat reduction trends. The spotlight on meat supply has been evident in both developed and emerging markets amidst disruptions to supply chains and panic buying and stockpiling, following announcements of lockdowns and social distancing measures. The meat supply in the U.S. is expected to be hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, as major meat plants have been shut as factory workers have tested positive for the virus. It is estimated that meat plants responsible for 10% of all beef production in the U.S. and 25% of all pork production have closed as of April 2020, with this having the potential to disrupt meat supply chains and lead to shortages. This potential shortage of meat supply is already leading to an augmented consumer demand for plant-based meat alternatives in the U.S., with meat substitute sales reported to have jumped 200% in the country in the week ending 18th April, compared with the same week last year. Thus, the global crisis, in other words, is turning into a big opportunity for the plant-based protein sector.

COVID-19's association with animal sources will result in a large population shifting from animal-based proteins to plant based proteins due to various health and environmental concerns. Moreover, plant proteins are generated with less dependence on labor, making it less prone to staffing scarcity as opposed to red meat, which is relatively labor-intensive, encouraging the production of plant based proteins.

There has been a surge in investor confidence. Many key vendors across the globe have started investing into the plant based protein segment. With historical pressures on conventional meat production, experts predict that the large meat conglomerates are also expected to double down on their plant based protein investments. The market has generated the investment from several high-profile individuals, financial investors, and companies in the past few years. Some of the related investments are as below:

In the late April 2020, Beyond Meat experienced a share jump by 49% that analysts attribute to rising widespread consumer interest in plant-based foods, meat supply shocks as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, and multiple high-profile partnerships, particularly its groundbreaking launch across all 3,300 Starbucks locations in China.

In late March 2020, Impossible Foods raised $500 million in a new funding round, part of which, the nine-year-old company will use to develop new plant-based meat alternatives in categories, including lamb, goat, and fish. Moreover, the company has also been in talks with investors about raising more funds after receiving $500 million in funding.

In May 2020, Singapore’s plant-based protein company, Growthwell, received US$8 million funding from Singapore’s sovereign fund Temasek, alongside a number of institutional investors. The company acquired a stake in Israeli food-tech ChickP to develop a new chickpea protein isolate for Asian-specific vegan products, a move that Growthwell believes is a “timely solution to tackle the food security issue” highlighted by the pandemic.

In later April 2020, Israeli food-tech company InnovoPro has raised $15 million in a B round funding, led by Israeli VC firm Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), to boost the production of chickpea protein.



Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5031



Thus, the rising preference for plant based proteins over animal proteins as a rich source of protein & immunity booster during the current global outbreak of COVID-19 as well as growing venture capital investments have created a new wave of interest in the plant based protein market.

Meticulous Research® published a report titled, “Plant Based Protein Market by Type (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Potato Protein, Rice Protein, Corn Protein) and Application (Foods and Beverage, Animal Feed, Nutrition and Health Supplements, Pharmaceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2025”. According to this publication, the global plant-based protein market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to reach $14.32 billion by 2025.

Some of the key players operating in the global plant based protein market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Roquette Freres Le Romarin (France), Ingredion Inc. (U.S.), Kerry Group (Ireland), E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company (U.S.), NOW Foods (U.S.), Tate & Lyle Plc (U.K.), Axiom Foods Inc. (U.S.), AMCO Proteins (U.S.), Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (Canada), Beneo GmbH (Germany), Glico Nutrition Co., Ltd. (Japan), Glanbia plc. (Ireland), Corbion NV (the Netherland), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium), Sotexpro (France), Farbest Brands (U.S.), Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Wilmar International Ltd. (Singapore), and CHS Inc. (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here:: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plant-based-protein-market-5031/

Scope of the Report:

Plant Based Protein Market, by Type

Soy Protein Soy Protein Concentrates Soy Protein Isolate Textured Soy Protein Soy Flour, Grits, Chunks

Wheat Protein Vital Wheat Gluten Wheat Protein Isolate Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein Textured Wheat Protein

Pea Protein Pea Protein Isolate Pea Protein Concentrate Others

Canola Protein

Potato Protein

Rice Protein

Corn Protein

Others

Plant Based Protein Market, by Application

Foods and Beverages

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood

Bakery

Meat Analogue

Dairy & Dairy Alternatives

Cereals & Snacks

Beverages

Others

Animal Feed

Nutrition & Health Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Plant Based Protein Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Rest of World Latin America Middle East and Africa



Request a sample of our strategic report and the database on the Plant Based Protein Market here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5031

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research.php

Related Reports:

Alternative Protein Market by Stage/Type (Insect, Algae, Duckweed, Lab Meat, Pea, Rice, Potato, Corn, Soy, Wheat, Corn, Mycoprotein, Mushrooms), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/alternative-protein-market-4985/

Pea Protein Market by Type (Pea Protein Isolate, Pea Protein Concentrate), Application (Nutrition and Health Supplements; Bakery, Cereals, and Snacks; Meat Products and Alternatives; Beverages), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/pea-protein-market-5054/

Soy Protein Market by Type (Soy Protein Concentrates; Soy Protein Isolates; Textured Soy Protein; and Soy Flour, Grits, and Chunks), Application (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed, and Others), and Geography–Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/soy-protein-market-5053/

Spirulina Market by Distribution Channel (Consumer Channel, Business Channel), Product Type (Powder, Tablets, Capsules, Flakes, Phycocyanin Extract), and Application (Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Agriculture, Animal Feed) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/spirulina-market-5070/

About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research