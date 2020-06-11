Catapult Learning Launches Virtual Summer Journey Program for Schools and Districts Nationwide

Flexible Solutions Designed to Sharpen Skills and Reduce Learning Loss

CAMDEN, N.J., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult Learning, a provider of intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in both public and nonpublic K-12 schools, today announced its Virtual Summer Journey program. The K-12 Virtual Summer Journey offers robust educational opportunities and engaging activities designed to prepare students for success in the fall by reinforcing foundational skills that have been lost due to disrupted learning time.



In light of COVID-19’s impact on in-person learning, the company expanded its summer solutions offerings to include a virtual summer school program. The comprehensive suite of summer solutions accommodates the academic, social and emotional needs of students and their families. Designed to deliver a turnkey solution that’s easy for school districts to implement, flexible for families, and fun for kids, the Virtual Summer Journey helps students keep pace academically and can accommodate varying levels of access to technology. To date, schools in over 100 markets nationwide from New York and Philadelphia to Houston and Hawaii will implement summer programs from Catapult. During 2019, the company’s Summer Journey program served over 50,000 students.

As part of the program, Catapult Learning provides the teachers, materials, and training to run an engaging summer program for students. The Virtual Summer Journey program offers options that combine critically important instruction in literacy and math with project-based learning and other activities to keep students engaged.

“Given the situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year could bring a significantly greater summer slide than ever before, especially for students who are already struggling,” said Steve Quattrociocchi, president of Catapult Learning. “It was important we offer a comprehensive suite of solutions that can be tailored to the unique needs of schools, districts, and families across the country to ensure learning continues during summer break. Our Virtual Summer Journey program is designed to sharpen skills and reduce summer learning loss from home.”

Virtual Summer Journey includes enrichment activities that help students have fun and remain active participants. Activities vary based on grade-level and may include STEM-based projects, interactive, virtual field trips or online coding and robotics. Additional features, like counseling, teacher one-on-one check-ins, and social emotional learning provide additional support to students and their families.

“Incorporating enrichment and other activities that allow for family engagement was important to our team as we developed the virtual program,” said Devon Wible, vice president of academics, Catapult Learning. “We want students learning, but we also want them engaged in meaningful ways without constant screen time.”

In addition to the Virtual Summer Journal program, Catapult Learning also offers:

Onsite Summer Journey

The traditional in-person summer program features reading and math intervention, and STEM enrichment courses.

STEM & Robotics

In-person STEM or robotics enrichment camps that can be run as stand-alone programs or in tandem with a district-run summer program.

Interactive Learning Bags

Lightweight carry packs containing a wide variety of age-appropriate learning materials focused on literacy, math, and STEM.

Summer programs can be tailored to any remote, virtual, or in-person setting and are designed to accommodate any level of access to technology.

About Catapult Learning

Catapult Learning , a division of FullBloom, provides intervention programs for students and professional development solutions for teachers in both public and nonpublic K-12 schools. Our 5,000 educators deliver evidence-based programs that include student instruction, family support services, and professional development designed to help teachers’ efforts to successfully integrate proven practices into the classroom. Executed by a team of experienced coaches, our professional development services strengthen the capacity of teachers and leaders to raise and sustain student achievement, improving education and overall quality of life. Intervention programs support struggling learners with instruction tailored to the unique needs of each student. Across the country, Catapult Learning partners with 500+ school districts, including 18 of the 20 largest, to produce positive outcomes that promote academic and professional growth. Additionally, Catapult has strong partnerships in place with the U.S. Department of Defense Education Activity and the Center on Teaching & Learning at the University of Oregon. Learn more at CatapultLearning.com.

