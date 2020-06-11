Holabird's massive, seven-day Summer 2020 Americana Extravaganza Auction will be held June 25th-28th and July 10th-12th

1876 photo of the Wild West town of Deadwood (S.D.), framed under glass (est. $800-$1,200).

Stock certificate for the Eureka Quartz Mining Company (Georgetown, Calif.), for five shares, dated July 24, 1853 and signed by officers in the company (est. $800-$2,000).

Large native crystalline gold in quartz specimen with lead and silver sulfides, mined in the 1950s and in need of professional curation, weighing 12.32 troy oz. (est. $10,000-$14,000).

Exquisite Toadlena Two Grey Hills (New Mexico) weaving, 42 inches by 36 inches, in excellent condition, with the four corners hooked, as is the center diamond (est. $1,500-$3,000).