Apostle Courage Igene Announces Summer Schedule
Courage Igene recently released “save the dates” for the SummerRICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apostle Courage Igene is proud to announce his ministry engagements for Summer 2020.
Courage Igene is the senior pastor of All Nations Church, the founder of Joshua Generation Ministries, and a renowned author. He regularly hosts various ministry events to help people grow and learn about their faith and love for God.
Courage Igene’s Summer ministry engagements kicked off with seven days of dry fasting and prayer at All Nations Church in Dallas, Texas, from June 1-7. On Sunday, June 21, the church will host a special Father’s Day service at 2 p.m.
July’s events are the Dallas Prophetic Power Night on Friday, July 3, special anniversary services in Miami, Florida on July 10 and 11, a fifth anniversary celebration at All Nations Church in Mesa, Arizona, from July 16-19, and community outreach in Dallas, Texas, on July 25.
August will feature the previously postponed Gathering of Eagles Conference in Dallas, Texas, from August 3-9.
The 2020 Revival Convention will also take place at Christ Peace Ministries in Queens, NY, from August 19 through August 23.
Apostle Courage Igene is excited to welcome others to his Summer engagements and events.
About Apostle Courage Igene
Apostle Courage Igene is the president and founder of the All Nations Church where he dedicates his time and energy to helping people grow and find their love of both faith and God. Born in Nigeria, Apostle Courage Igene has lived his adult life in the United States. While not working at the All Nations Church, he has written multiple books which relate to his passion for faith.
