SCIENCE OF SPORT SELECTS BRIGHTSPACE

Innovative Stem Education Organization To Use D2L’s Learning Management System

/EIN News/ -- Kitchener, Waterloo, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that Arizona-based STEM education organization Science of Sport has chosen Brightspace as its learning platform.

Science of Sport in a non-profit organization dedicated to delivering programs that use sports as a way to teach science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). They partner with major-league sports teams to engage learners and educators in developing a deeper understanding of science through real-world sports applications. Due to COVID-19, this year’s camps will be moving online and delivered virtually.

"Much of our work focuses on disadvantaged and underserved communities, and we were committed to going forward with our camps despite the challenges presented by COVID-19,” says Dr. Ricardo Valerdi, Founder and Chief Scientist with Science of Sport. “Fortunately, Brightspace has a whole range of online and mobile capabilities that has made the transition go really smoothly. We’ve recreated our camp environment virtually, so our learners and teachers won’t miss a beat.”

Daren Heaton, Science of Sport’s Executive Director, adds: “With students having to adapt and learn remotely it has been our goal to provide a platform for all students to be able to use during this time. Our goal is to have students learn about STEM using sports examples, provide a place to collaborate with their friends, and to get the extra help with math and science topics from live instructors.”

According to Science of Sport, Brightspace offered several advantages over competitor platforms including:

Mobility and Integration: With the move to fully-online programming, Science of Sport was particularly impressed with the mobile functions within Brightspace and the ability to integrate the system with their mobile app.

With the move to fully-online programming, Science of Sport was particularly impressed with the mobile functions within Brightspace and the ability to integrate the system with their mobile app. Accessibility : Science of Sport took particular note of D2L’s commitment to accessibility, which is top priority for them as they work to meet unique needs of a diverse group of end users.

: Science of Sport took particular note of D2L’s commitment to accessibility, which is top priority for them as they work to meet unique needs of a diverse group of end users. Ease of Use: Reviewers found Brightspace intuitive and easy to use, especially for children.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Science of Sport to help them deliver their amazing programs and camps even as they adjust to the realities of COVID-19,” says Max Staines, VP, Enterprise Sales at D2L. “Science of Sport has been an innovator since the day they began offering camps, and this year is no exception. We’re really pleased to work with them to make 2020 another great summer.”

