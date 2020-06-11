Recro Highlights Manufacturing Readiness For Essential Drugs and Medical Supplies

/EIN News/ -- Company Owns and Operates Over 120,000 Square Feet of U.S. cGMP and DEA-Licensed Contract Development and Manufacturing Facilities Focused on Creating Oral, Solid Dose Drug Products



Long, Proven Track Record of Successful Commercial Drug Product Manufacturing, Serving Both Large Pharma and Emerging Companies

GAINESVILLE, Ga., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recro Gainesville, Inc. (Nasdaq:REPH), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), with integrated solutions for the development, formulation, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of oral solid dose drug products, today highlighted its readiness and available capacity to secure new oral drug product manufacturing contracts for its CDMO facilities in Gainesville, GA. In support of future commercial growth Recro Gainesville is installing a 400 liter high shear granulator and a 420 liter fluid bed dryer. Both will be operational in the fourth quarter of 2020. These additions are aligned with Recro’s strategy to provide end to end services from development to commercial in the oral solid dosage forms.

Recro owns and operates a 97,000 square foot, DEA-licensed CDMO facility designed to provide customers with a broad range of CDMO services, from benchtop through commercialization. Recro’s facility houses development and manufacturing space focused on creating unique oral dosage forms, solving formulation, process and analytical issues, as well as clinical trial supply manufacturing and related services. Recro also operates a specialized, 24,000 square foot space with dedicated suite areas for high potency and for early stage drug product manufacturing.

“Recro has a 20-year track record of successful solid oral drug product manufacturing, including tablets, capsules, sustained-release and extended-release formulations, among others,” said Gerri Henwood, CEO of Recro. “We also have a long, established history of on time, in full delivery of important development stage and commercial products and development milestones for large pharma and emerging life science companies. As we work to navigate through these challenging times, Recro stands ready with our development and manufacturing expertise, broad capabilities and available U.S. capacity to serve our current clients and potential future customers.”

About Recro

Recro is a contract development and manufacturing, or CDMO, business, located in Gainesville, GA. The Company leverages its formulation expertise to develop and manufacture pharmaceutical products using its proprietary delivery technologies and other manufacturing services for commercial and development-stage partners who commercialize or plan to commercialize these products. These collaborations can result in revenue streams including royalties, profit sharing, research and development and manufacturing fees, which support continued operations for the business. For more information please visit www.recrogainesville.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements reflect Recro's expectations about its future performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "upcoming," "plan," "target," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Recro or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Recro as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause Recro’s performance to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. The following are some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying our forward-looking statements: the ongoing economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any adverse impact on the customer ordering patterns or disruption in raw materials or supply chain; demand for our services, which depends in part on our customers’ research and development and the clinical plans and market success of their products; our customers' changing inventory requirements and manufacturing plans; customers and prospective customers decisions to move forward with our manufacturing services; average profitability, or mix, of the products we manufacture; our ability to enhance existing or introduce new services in a timely manner; fluctuations in the costs, availability, and suitability of the components of the products we manufacture, including active pharmaceutical ingredients, excipients, purchased components and raw materials; or customers facing increasing or new competition. This list of important factors is not all inclusive. Recro assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause Recro’s actual performance to materially differ from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties included in Recro’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

