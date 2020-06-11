ThinkOn Inc. Now at Principal Level in VMware Partner Connect

New partner status recognizes ThinkOn at the highest level in the VMware Partner Program

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkOn Inc., a leading wholesaler of cloud and data management services, today announced that it has become a Principal-level partner within VMware Partner Connect. This achievement demonstrates ThinkOn’s continued efforts in becoming an expert in VMware solutions and services. Further, ThinkOn has taken the necessary steps to ensure both pre-sales and delivery technical engineers have met the level of expertise required to be a Principal-level cloud service provider and demonstrated a growing company sales performance.



“ThinkOn was the first Canadian-owned VMware Cloud Verified partner in Canada, and today we are delighted to have achieved this new Principal-level partner status,” said Ahsan Khan, chief technology officer at ThinkOn. “This not only reflects our significant investment in mastering technology expertise and training but also strengthens our relationship with VMware and continued mutual business growth. We continue to focus on delivering value to our partners and subscribers with cutting-edge VMware technology solutions,” added Ahsan.

“VMware is pleased to recognize ThinkOn with Principal-level status as a verified cloud service provider, the most elite tier of partners within VMware Partner Connect,” said Jenni Flinders, vice president and worldwide channel chief, VMware. “We value our relationship with ThinkOn and look forward to their continued partnership with VMware.”

As a Principal-level partner, VMware recognizes ThinkOn as a key partner to help customers identify and implement the ideal VMware solutions, as evidenced by the achievement of Master Services Competencies within the Cloud Provider path. Principal partners are the most qualified partners in VMware Partner Connect, and with this distinction, ThinkOn has demonstrated a broad range of expertise and the ability to best serve their customers’ needs.

VMware Partner Connect empowers partners with flexibility to meet customers’ greatest IT needs and priorities, making VMware technologies and services opportunities more accessible. Partners now have an enhanced experience that delivers simplicity, choice, and innovation, and recognizes and rewards partners based on the value they bring to customers.

About ThinkOn Inc.

ThinkOn is an exclusive wholesale provider of cloud infrastructure and data management services with over 150 partners and over 1,100 end subscribers in the commercial and public sector. ThinkOn’s cloud is engineered for high availability, reliability, and scalability to meet the requirements of all kinds of critical workload. Headquartered in Toronto, the company delivers true data availability, protection, and privacy with 20+ operating regions compliant to critical industry level certifications across the globe.

