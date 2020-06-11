MPLA reviews Provincial Conferences proposal

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 11 - The ruling MPLA party has analysed the proposals on executive regulations on the authorisation for summoning and chairing the meetings of the party's organs and bodies for 9th Extraordinary Provincial Conferences in the provinces of Huambo, Luanda and Uíge.,

This was during the 6th Ordinary Meeting of the Secretariat of Political Bureau chaired by the party's vice president, Luísa Damião, held on Wednesday.

The members also analysed the draft resolutions on the candidacies of Lotti Nolika, Joana Lina and Sérgio Luther Rescova for the elections to the positions of first secretaries for the provinces of Huambo, Luanda and Uíge, respectively.

The Secretariat of the Political Bureau took note of the Report on the Reconciliation in Memory of Victims of Political Conflicts.

The members praised the high patriotic sense and the successes achieved by the spirit pacification process.

Highlight went to the national consensus at the launch ceremony of the Reconciliation Plan on 27 August 2019 in the National Assembly, with the presence of the judiciary, legislative and executive power and political parties, churches and civil society.

The meeting also discussed the internal issues, with stress to the terms of reference of the Structure Models of Politburo to the Central Committee, the Four-monthly Information of Departments and Offices of central committee to the Secretariat of Political Bureau, as well as the timetable for its approval.

The Political Bureau Secretariat agreed to the proposal on the appointment of Élsio Carlos Domingos Manuel for the post of Head of Division for Support the Civil Society of the Department of Social Organisations and Civil Society.