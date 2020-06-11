Brian Younker Announces Scholarship Recipient
The Cynthia Marie Younker Scholarship Program recently closed with the funds awarded to the successful recipient, Grace PiotrowskiTINLEY PARK , ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Younker is proud to announce that the 2020 Cynthia Marie Younker Scholarship Program has closed and that the funds have been awarded to the successful recipient of Tinley Park High School. For several years, Brian Younker has been running the scholarship program to honor his late sister.
As a local, serial entrepreneur, Brian Younker is also a philanthropist that is active within his community in Tinley Park, Illinois.
The recipient of the 2020 Cynthia Marie Younker Scholarship Program is Grace Piotrowski.
Annually, the Cynthia Marie Younker Scholarship Program provides $1,000 USD to a female graduating senior from Tinley Park High School.
The scholarship is awarded based on the applicant’s leadership, volunteerism, academic focus, participation in extracurricular activities, participation in at least one sport at Tinley Park High School, and recommendations from school representatives.
“I am proud to be able to regularly run this scholarship program on behalf of my sister,” says Brian Younker.
“It was always important to her to support the future generation of women and I am happy to honor her memory.”
For more information, please visit https://www.brianyounker.com/.
About Brian Younker
Brian Younker is a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist from Tinley Park, Illinois. He is the founder and owner of Y&D Maintenance, a landscape management company, which has been operating since 1988. He is also the co-founder of Younker Media, which he launched with his late sister, Cynthia Marie Younker. The company performs a variety of services for clients, including mobile billboard trucks, search lights, and red carpet events. Brian Younker is also active within his community. He has been running the Cynthia Marie Scholarship Program for several years.
Brian Younker
Entrepreneur
+1 708) 878-9570
email us here