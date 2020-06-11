Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,109 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update 11 June 2020

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

Today, 121 people have tested positive of COVID-19 from 3,291 samples tested in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed positive cases to 3,215, from 106,247, samples tested so far.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update 11 June 2020

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.