Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update 11 June 2020

Today, 121 people have tested positive of COVID-19 from 3,291 samples tested in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of confirmed positive cases to 3,215, from 106,247, samples tested so far.
