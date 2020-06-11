Youth for Human Rights shares the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at George Floyd protests in Washington, DC.
As violence subsides, lasting peace depends upon increasing human rights education and implementing hard won standards.
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.”WASHINGTON , DC, USA, June 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During one of the largest George Floyd demonstrations in Washington, DC, where tempers had risen to a violent level only days before, Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) volunteers shared copies of the “What are Human Rights?” booklets with protestors in the streets and at the subways.
— Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article #1
In the words of DC Police Chief Peter Newsham, the weekend protests were “exclusively without violence.” Washington, DC, protests have turned the corner from being violent to being totally peaceful. Now volunteers feel human rights education will help keep the momentum going forward peacefully.
The YHRI booklet contains the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) written over 70 years ago following the devastating human rights atrocities of the Second World War. Article 1 of the Declaration is especially relevant and powerful during recent times - “All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights. They are endowed with reason and conscience and should act towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood.”
“We all have these rights. Seeing hundreds of thousands of demonstrators acting towards one another in a spirit of brotherhood here in Washington, DC, as they marched brings more than hope. It brings a spirit of joy to me and my family,” said YHRI volunteer Leslie deChaunac. “Around the country there is now a spirit of peace and resolution that we can bring about justice in a peaceful way. The booklets help to emphasize these rights. I will be back again to spread this vital message.”
About Youth for Human Rights:
Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and to inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. YHRI advocates for human rights both in the classroom and in nontraditional educational settings such as through art series, concerts and other interactive community events, including regional and international human rights summits which bring youth together from across whole sectors of the world. Their most recent campaign has included #KnowYour30 with the deliberate purpose of increasing awareness of the 30 human rights every person has - and how they are a part of everyday life.
Youth for Human Rights activists are dedicated to bringing respect and reducing violence in the community. Christian Youth Minister Rev. Travis Ellis from Washington, DC, works to do just that. You can learn more about his story by going to:
https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/travis-ellis.html
To learn more about human rights go to: https://www.youthforhumanrights.org.
To watch The Story of Human Rights go to: https://www.scientology.tv/documentaries/the-story-of-human-rights.html
For a documentary on Youth for Human Rights and its founder, go to: https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/mary-shuttleworth.html.
