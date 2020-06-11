Micron Foundation Donates $1 Million to Communities Disproportionately Devastated by COVID-19

Support reflects Micron’s continued commitment to address the country’s marginalized populations and social injustice

BOISE, Idaho, June 11, 2020 -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), a global leader in memory and storage solutions, today announced it provided $1 million to support underserved communities disproportionately affected by the coronavirus. The grants will be used to aid front-line organizations focused on ensuring basic human needs, empowerment and education for marginalized individuals and families.



“Addressing COVID-19 and social injustice requires people, sectors and industries to come together, lead change and support one another,” said Sharawn Connors, vice president of Diversity, Equality & Inclusion at Micron. “Equitable giving is but one of the concrete actions Micron is taking to help those who social, economic and racial inequalities have rendered most vulnerable.”

Micron will commit $500,000 to the BET + UWW COVID-19 Relief Fund, established by Black Entertainment Television (BET) in partnership with United Way Worldwide (UWW), to provide financial, educational and community support.

“United Way is deeply grateful for Micron’s generosity,” said Stan Little, chief experience officer at United Way Worldwide. “Micron’s donation to the BET + UWW COVID-19 Relief Fund will provide critical support to African American communities severely affected by COVID-19 in New York City, Atlanta, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Detroit and Chicago, as well as to United Way teams working around the clock to get our most vulnerable populations the help they need.”

Micron’s $200,000 grant to Hispanics in Philanthropy (HIP) will assist Latino organizations in the U.S. offset unexpected costs incurred by the rapidly changing situation from the coronavirus.

“We are witnessing an unprecedented moment in our lifetime and must continue to support those on the ground who are rapidly making critical decisions on how to shift their operations to better serve our communities,” said Ana Marie Argilagos, HIP’s president and chief executive officer. “We're grateful to have support from Micron to help ensure we can respond to increased needs in migrant communities and strengthen Latino leadership, influence and equity in America.”

Techbridge Girls will leverage Micron’s $100,000 donation to advance STEM education and encourage K-12 students to pursue engineering-related careers. The funding will enable Techbridge Girls to create online, high-quality programs, including inspirational STEM enrichment activities.

“For 20 years, we have championed equity in STEM education for girls from marginalized communities,” said Nikole Collins-Puri, chief executive officer of Techbridge Girls. “We’re thankful for Micron’s support of our efforts to help out-of-school-time educators with high-quality gender- and culturally responsive STEM curricula, and equip girls to pursue STEM careers as a pathway to economic mobility.”

Additionally, Micron will make grants to the following organizations: $50,000 to the East Oakland Youth Development Center, $50,000 to the San Jose Digital Inclusion Partnership, $50,000 to the National Center for Children and Families serving the entire Washington D.C. Metropolitan Area, $25,000 to the San Francisco chapter of Friends of the Children, $15,000 to the Wellspring Women’s Center in Sacramento, and $10,000 to the Folsom chapter of Blessings in a Backpack.

