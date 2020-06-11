BrewBilt Completes 5 New Breweries With New Revenues on Horizon

/EIN News/ -- SACRAMENTO, CA, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCPINK: BBRW), announced completion of 5 new breweries in total revenue of $2M and 2 more coldwater extraction systems for the cannabis industry in total revenue of $500K. Deliveries are expected by September-2020. BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis and hemp industries.



The company completed brewery manufacturing and installation for 5 breweries each located in Willcox-Arizona, and the California towns of Lake Tahoe, Penn Valley, Elk Grove and Benicia. New breweries include $2M in revenue in the California towns of Oakland and Loomis, San Antonio-Texas, New York-New York and Hong Kong. Further, in addition to the projected $25M in new revenue, the company now has $500K in new cannabis orders to manufacture a mini coldwater extraction system, maxi coldwater extraction system and 2-cannabis freeze dryer systems.

Jef Lewis, Chairman and CEO, stated, “We continue to brand BrewBilt as the highest quality manufacturer of brewery and cannabis systems in the world. As we increase revenues, our legal counsel is structuring a share buy-back program that will authorize the company to repurchase 75% of the float before the end of 2020. This is in the best interests of our shareholders and allows for a smooth transition of our up-listing to the QX while maintaining a firm value for our shareholders.”

BrewBilt Video Link: https://www.brewbilt.com/about-1

ABOUT BREWBILT: (www.brewbilt.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis and hemp industries using “Best in Class” American made components integrated with stainless steel processing vessels using only American made steel. Founded in 2014, the company began in a backyard shop by Jef Lewis with a vision of creating a profitable company in “Rural America”. BrewBilt has built a solid foundation by having strong relationships with local suppliers of raw materials, equipment and services in California, an aggressive referral network of satisfied customers nationwide, and an Advisory Board consisting of successful business leaders that provide valuable product feedback and business expertise to management. The craft brewing & spirits industries continue to grow worldwide. California is where craft brewing began and now has over 900 operating breweries – being centrally located in this booming market was a large draw for BrewBilt to locate its manufacturing facility in the Sierra foothills. All BrewBilt products are designed and fabricated as “food grade” quality which enables the company to build vessels for food & beverage processing. More important, the company has been building systems that are pharmaceutical grade for clients involved in distillation for the cannabis and hemp industries over the past 36 months, thus making the revenue potential much greater.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This document contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Corporation’s ability to effectively execute its business plans; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Corporation’s business; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

