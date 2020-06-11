Go Evo Introduces New COVID-19 Employee Screening Solution

Return to work safely with the Personal Protective App (PPA)

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Evo (Government Evolved) has announced the release of their Personal Protective App (PPA), an employee screening solution designed to enable self-assessments for COVID-19 symptoms. This secure mobile and digital application supports employees in determining whether they should report to work and provides employers with instant visibility into the health and safety of their workforce.



“As economies begin the reopening process and organizations bring employees back to work, it’s more important than ever to control and manage the spread of COVID-19,” said Justin Lum, Head of Marketing for Go Evo. “This is why Go Evo has created a solution that provides companies and employees with the tools they need to protect themselves, their workplaces, and communities at large.”

The Personal Protective App (PPA) leverages Go Evo’s existing operations management system - MESH - to power customizable forms and dashboards. Built with simplicity in mind, the solution is easy to use, comprehensive, and scalable for organizations of all sizes.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04c46b43-c067-493e-b678-0b726b3cc072

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2c5fe85-fa5a-4913-98f1-7cbda8708b2c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9efb82f2-927a-45b7-a43e-049acabc12cc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b9309de-290b-453d-bd6a-d5a17b07e8c4

For additional images, click here .

Primary Features:

Secure Digital Forms: Prior to reporting to work, employees fill out the COVID-19 self-assessment form in our secure app for Android, iOS (Apple) or Windows. If the employee is at risk of transmitting COVID-19 or is identified as high-risk, the app will instruct them to stay home and it will notify their manager

Dial-in Self Assessments: For greater flexibility, employees can dial-in to complete their self-assessments

Automatic Email Notifications: Employers are notified immediately if someone shouldn’t report to work once an employee has completed a self-assessment

Reporting Tools: Comprehensive monitoring of workforce COVID-19 risks over time with easy-to-use and secure reporting tools

Platform Security & Privacy: Data is protected and hosted between regional data centers with industry-leading security through Microsoft Azure

Integrations & API: Easily connect popular web services with our REST API and enable single sign-on and automated user provisioning

Temperature Checks: Simply document temperature check results in the app

Contactless Visitor Screening: Screen visitors to your workplace quickly and easily without physical interaction

Document Centre: Upload COVID-19 related policies, procedures, and internal communications for your team

Go Evo’s Personal Protective App (PPA) is available across North America and is currently being used by organizations in a variety of sectors, including government, manufacturing, and health care sectors.

“Windsor Regional Hospital has to actively screen up to 5,000 staff daily. We were using a paper process that was time-consuming, created line-ups, and increased close, physical interactions. Partnering with Go Evo and their MESH platform has transformed our experience into a seamless electronic process. It has saved time, reduced physical contact, and provided us with visibility into the wellbeing of our staff. We continue to work with the progressive and helpful team at Go Evo on the expansion of the app for other impactful use cases.” - David Musyj, President & CEO, Windsor Regional Hospital

To learn more about Go Evo’s Personal Protective App (PPA), please visit: https://go-evo.com/covid-19/

ABOUT GO EVO:

Go Evo’s mission is to enable high-performance operations through automation. With our SaaS product suite, we provide the tools, training, and support to help organizations surpass their operations, asset, and work management goals.

For inquiries, please contact:

Justin Lum

Head of Marketing

Go Evo

(647) 822-6673

justin@go-evo.com