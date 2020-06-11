BitBox USA and EdgeMicro Partnership Optimizes Distributed Edge Infrastructure Management

Partnership Emboldens Amplified Reliance on Internet Connectivity Amidst the Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitBox USA, LLC , providers of the BitBox IoT platform for multi-site, distributed facilities’ operational intelligence, and EdgeMicro , a leading edge colocation company, continue their partnership to meet the global surge in internet connectivity needs. Integrating the BitBox IoT Platform as the unified solution to monitor and manage distributed infrastructure, enables EdgeMicro’s micro data centers’ (MDCs) rollout to hundreds of sites in North America and thousands of locations globally.

EdgeMicro’s integration of the BitBox IoT platform –the market's simplest to deploy, hardware agnostic and secure IoT platform–allows users to collect, organize and monitor data sets from distributed critical infrastructure such as EdgeMicro’s remote, lights out facilities. The platform’s BitBox Edge Appliance easily installs in any facility, telecommunications shelter, or edge location. Its intuitive and secure BitEngine cloud portal sorts and stores all the collected data from globally deployed edge sites, while the BitAPI offers authorization-based access to the enterprise data collection in a single documented API for web-based, micro-services analytics and third-party applications.

“The innovative design of the BitBox IoT platform allows EdgeMicro to simplify distributed infrastructure management for providers and address latency and backhaul challenges for mobile network operators and content providers serving mobile internet users,” said Michael Skurla, CTO, BitBox USA, LCC. “Furthermore, our IoT platform allows EdgeMicro to scale and manage thousands of globally distributed facilities with ease, while limiting on-site truck-rolls for diagnostic purposes.”

As the premier platform-of-choice for innovative companies, EdgeMicro’s colocation solutions deliver the speed, consistency, and reliability needed to cache and compute at the edge by eliminating complexity and mitigating risk. Its prefabricated MDC facility design accommodates eight IT cabinets supported by two network racks. EdgeMicro provides 72kW of protected power in each MDC.

“BitBox IoT Platform’s high reliability, simple deployment, and multiple physical plant systems monitoring ability was critical in expediting the scaling deployment and management of our micro data centers anywhere,” said Loren Zweig, EdgeMicro VP of Operations. “The integration allows us to seamlessly make simple or complex physical plant changes and updates to our micro data centers concurrently as we scale, or through a change management process activity, such as adding more UPS equipment, a generator, or additional rack PDUs, whatever it takes to satisfy our customers' needs.”

The internet's centralized content and peering model (both wired and wireless) is falling short of solving the performance needs of intelligent devices, high-frame-rate video, pattern/people recognition and mixed reality environments. EdgeMicro is creating a distributed carrier-neutral colocation platform and ecosystem positioned to resolve latency, capacity and security shortfalls present in today's internet.

About EdgeMicro

EdgeMicro is an edge colocation company launched in 2017 dedicated to delivering on the promise of edge computing. Founded by an elite team with telecommunications and data center expertise with a simple yet innovative solution, EdgeMicro is deploying hundreds of network-neutral, modular data centers that deliver the scale and flexibility required at the edge. For more information, visit www.edgemicro.com and Follow on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About BitBox USA, LLC

BitBox USA offers the market's most cost-effective, simple to install and deploy, hardware agnostic and secure IoT platform that collects, organizes and delivers distributed IoT data to allow remote monitoring and management of critical infrastructure on a scale. The IoT platform removes the complexity of vast edge facility portfolio management while enabling data-driven decisions to limit the operational expense of distributed infrastructure. The platform is applicable and deployed across multi-site telecommunications infrastructure, industrial IoT applications, healthcare, oil and gas, edge data centers and colo facilities. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Nashville, TN, BitBox USA has offices in Raleigh (NC), Mountain View (CA), and Chicago (IL). For more information, visit https://bitboxusa.com/ and Follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

