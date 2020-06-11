Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovations Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Raymond James Human Health Innovations Conference on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Presentation Information:
Date:   Thursday, June 18, 2020
Time:   3:40 PM ET
Webcast:   A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.cidara.com.

About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara is developing therapeutics to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of breakthrough approaches aimed at transforming existing treatment and prevention paradigms, first with its lead Phase 3 antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to antiviral conjugates (AVCs) targeting influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
(212) 915-2578
britchie@lifesciadvisors.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Karen O’Shea, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
(929) 469-3860
koshea@lifescicomms.com

 

