MCAT® Official Prep Hub Powered by BenchPrep Recognized by SIIA as Best Enterprise Learning Solution 

Developed in Partnership with BenchPrep and the AAMC, the MCAT Official Prep Hub Earns Prestigious Industry Recognition with a CODiE Award Win

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep today announced that the Association of American Medical Colleges ’ (AAMC) MCAT® Official Prep Hub has been recognized by the annual SIIA CODiE™ Awards, and has been named the Best Corporate/Enterprise Learning Solution of 2020 . The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world.



The AAMC is a not-for-profit association dedicated to transforming health care through innovative medical education, cutting-edge patient care, and groundbreaking medical research. The association administers the MCAT exam and worked with BenchPrep, the leading provider of cloud-based learning products for corporations, training organizations, and nonprofits, to develop a platform to help prepare premedical students for the exam. Over the last year, BenchPrep worked in collaboration with the AAMC to develop the MCAT Official Prep Hub . The comprehensive, online learning platform is self-paced and interactive, with practice tools that closely mirror the format of the actual MCAT exam and includes many free resources to help better prepare learners. Examinees can take full practice exams and receive score reports that detail areas where they may need further review, and they can focus on specific subjects where more study time is needed by using subject-specific question packs.

“I am so happy for our partners at the AAMC, who could not be more deserving of this CODiE Award,” said Ashish Rangnekar, CEO & Co-Founder of BenchPrep. “Helping the AAMC develop the MCAT Official Prep Hub embodies how BenchPrep treats partnerships with our education and training clients. Having our technology functioning as the core of such an impactful, award-winning product is incredibly gratifying.”

“Congratulations to this amazing group of 2020 Business Technology CODiE Award winners,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “These trying times have underscored the importance of innovative technologies like never before. The products and services we honor today connect us to colleagues and customers, ensure business practices move forward, provide new insights from data, and create new jobs and market opportunities. They represent the best of high-impact, outcome-focused innovation.”

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during an online winner announcement on March 18 2020, rather than at its annual celebration in San Francisco due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

43 awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.

More information about the Awards is available at: siia.net/CODiE. Details about the winning products can be found at https://www.siia.net/codie/2020-Winners.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About BenchPrep

BenchPrep is the leading provider of cloud-based learning products, delivering the best learning experience and driving revenue for corporations, training organizations, and nonprofits (credentialing bodies & associations). With an award-winning learner-centric platform, BenchPrep increases learner engagement, improves long-term learner retention, and reduces dropout rates. Many of the largest credentialing bodies, associations, and training organizations in the world now deliver learning programs through BenchPrep, including ACT, Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), CFA Institute, CompTIA, Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HR Certification Institute, Richardson Sales Training, Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), American Institute of Architects (AIA), National Conference of Bar Examiners (NCBE), ProLiteracy, Hobsons, McGraw Hill Education, and OnCourse Learning. More than 6 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more about BenchPrep, please visit benchprep.com .

Media Contact:

Jon Aderson

Director of Marketing

BenchPrep

jon@benchprep.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a71f4f5b-e65e-43d1-85a4-f7f9d03deb1c

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df7b332c-2d40-4581-86d2-c3e322ace132







