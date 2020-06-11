President appoints ambassador to Belgium

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 11 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço nominated Wednesday Mário de Azevedo Constantino to the post of the country's ambassador to Belgium. ,

The information is contained in a Presidential Decree published by the Services of Support to the President of Republic.

Mário de Azevedo Constantino was Director of Multilateral Issues of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He was also post of Angola's Focal Point at the Permanent Consultative Committee of the United Nations in charge of the Security Issues in Central Africa (UNSAC).