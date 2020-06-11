HqO Announces Innovative Partnership with LiveSafe

Collaboration will empower tenants with real-time emergency notification services

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HqO , the tenant experience platform for commercial office buildings, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with LiveSafe, a risk intelligence and safety communication platform that leverages people, technology, and insights to mitigate risk and foster a safe and secure work environment. HqO’s partnership with LiveSafe furthers its commitment to serving as the end-to-end operating system for commercial offices.



“Now more than ever, the use of technology to ensure safety and communication in the workplace is paramount,” said Chase Garbarino, co-founder and CEO of HqO. “LiveSafe allows for open channels of communication between tenants and property managers that promotes a safe and healthy workplace experience.”

LiveSafe is the world's leading mobile safety communications platform delivering actionable safety and security intelligence sourced directly from tenants. LiveSafe’s platform and integration with HqO enables tenants to communicate necessary prevention information on a broad array of potential risks, from dangerous facility conditions to suspicious persons and local activity that could impact the safety of tenants. As tenants return to office buildings, LiveSafe’s WorkSafe back-to-work suite offers organizations tools to safely re-open in a post-COVID-19 world -- helping building managers to detect potential infections and prevent outbreaks, while maintaining the privacy and security of employee health information. Tenants can check into their offices ahead of time from home, self-report symptoms, and receive safety and security notifications from their managers.

“Safety isn’t a tenant amenity, it's a tenant necessity and LiveSafe brings tenants and employees into an active role as participants in their safety and the safety of their building,” said LiveSafe CEO and President Carolyn Parent. “We are proud to partner with HqO to bring valuable community-sourced risk information to their clients and to help those commercial real estate firms communicate important safety information to those they have a responsibility to protect.”

LiveSafe is a valued partner in HqO’s Marketplace , which allows customers to browse, procure, and manage a curated catalogue of best-in-class developers and vendors that can add value to their portfolio. From one single tool, customers can navigate the proptech landscape and identify partners that fit their specific needs. HqO customers are now able to save time procuring service providers, accelerate innovation within their existing technology stack, and deliver better tenant outcomes.

About LiveSafe

LiveSafe builds safer and more secure communities. Our risk intelligence technology platform surfaces early warning insights and prevents serious safety and security incidents to mitigate operational risks, reduce financial losses, and make places safer for people to work, learn, and live. Follow LiveSafe on Twitter @LiveSafe , and learn more at LiveSafeMobile.com .

LiveSafe’s mobile capabilities ensure people get the help they need when they need it, and its data analytics features puts the power of artificial intelligence to work for safety and security decision-makers.

About HqO

For owners and operators of commercial real estate, HqO is an integrated tenant experience platform and strategy solution that strengthens relationships with current and prospective tenants, unlocking business value for owners while bringing property management, marketing, and leasing teams closer to their customers.

For tenants, HqO is an award-winning tenant experience mobile app — connecting employees to the communities in and around their building and empowering them with tools to control their workday.

HqO is headquartered in Boston, with offices in New York City, Dallas, Los Angeles, London, and Paris. To learn more about HqO and request a software demo for your properties, visit www.hqo.co , and follow HqO on Twitter @HqOapp .

Contact: Kristine Coelho

Phone: 833-225-5476

Email: kristine.coelho@hqo.co