Trendmaker Homes Dallas-Fort Worth Names Peter Altuchow New Vice President of Community Experience

Altuchow brings decades of sales and new home community experience to the company’s continued expansion strategy in the top Texas metro

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trendmaker Homes, a member of the TRI Pointe Group family of premium regional homebuilders, has named Peter Altuchow vice president of community experience at its growing Dallas-Fort Worth division. Altuchow, who joined June 1st and transferred from Pardee Homes, another of TRI Pointe Group’s homebuilder brands, brings more than 25 years of residential sales experience to the position in which he will be responsible for overseeing sales, marketing and the design studio.



“Peter brings tremendous energy and a laser focus on customer experience, teamwork, empowerment and accountability,” said Trendmaker Homes Dallas-Fort Worth President Sean Ricks. “I am confident that his vision and experience will help accelerate the Dallas division’s progress toward our strategic goals. Peter has strong experience in growing net orders, revenue and margins, and he has been instrumental in the successful launch of many new innovatively designed communities. That success makes Peter an integral and important leader on our team and illustrates TRI Pointe Group’s commitment to our division and our operations in Dallas-Fort Worth.”

“I’m very excited to be joining a talented Trendmaker Homes team in a high-growth market like Dallas-Fort Worth,” said Altuchow. “These big advantages, coupled with the strong resources of TRI Pointe Group, amount to a very favorable formula for the business as well as our mission to grow our premium lifestyle position in the market. I especially look forward to enhancing the customer experience through new technological innovations, different than what exists in the market today.”

Altuchow will further strengthen Trendmaker Homes’ strategic efforts to offer homes near employment centers, transportation and amenities in a metro ranked in the top 10 nationally for homebuilding prospects.1 The veteran of community launches will play a big role in the rollout of new housing product and customer experience innovations, including advanced video and virtual tours, while leading the summer 2020 openings of Trendmaker’s newest residential neighborhoods in Creeks of Legacy in Celina, Texas and Gateway Parks in Forney, Texas, which will bring a combined 220 thoughtfully designed homes to the north and east Dallas submarkets.

Altuchow’s most recent position at Pardee Homes Inland Empire was vice president of sales, design & closing services. Before that, he was director of sales at Pardee for 10 years, and also has sales experience at Shea Homes and Brookfield Homes.

1 Source: Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2020

About Trendmaker® Homes Dallas-Fort Worth

Trendmaker Homes Dallas-Fort Worth designs, builds, and sells high-quality single-family homes in Dallas, the fourth most populous metro in the country. Native to Texas, Trendmaker understands the Texas ethos and strives to simplify homebuying, delivering premium homes that fit the homeowner to a “T.” With a sterling reputation and a partnership approach, the company delivers to homebuyers new innovations, designs, experiences, and conveniences reflecting the highest standards of homebuilding and customer service. As a result, Trendmaker Homes Dallas-Fort Worth has been the recipient of the Energy Star Certified Homes Market Leader Award for five years running as well as multiple 2018 Dallas Builder Association design accolades. The company is a member of TRI Pointe Group®, a family of premium regional homebuilders. TRI Pointe Group is one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S. and was recognized as 2019 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine and 2015 Builder of the Year by Builder magazine. For more information about Trendmaker Homes Dallas-Fort Worth, please visit www.TrendmakerHomes.com .

