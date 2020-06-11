Anexinet Introduces Packaged Network Operating Center (NOC) and Security Operating Center (SOC) Services

Remote Network Monitoring and Response Supports In-House and Remote Workforce Alleviating Overburdened Corporate IT Staff

Anexinet Corporation , a leading provider of digital business solutions, today announced its packaged Network Operating Center (NOC) and Security Operating Center (SOC) service. The focused service standardizes managed IT services, monitors all IT operations and provides a deep engineering bench to augment strained corporate IT services.



Anexinet brings a unique understanding of how an organization’s in-house IT support staff is stretched, as lean practices continue to present operational challenges. The company’s NOC and SOC services assume responsibility for day-to-day operations such as cloud management, backup & recovery, desktop management, security alerts, etc., while delivering continuous development and infrastructure improvements.

Packaged NOC and SOC service offerings bring organizations skilled Anexinet professionals to:

Collect detailed asset information about the IT environment to develop an infrastructure and dependency map.

Develop trending capacity analysis and use Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML) to identify anomalies from IT patterns and make intelligent predictions.

Transition IT support from reactive to proactive with “remote hands” that make sure all resources are monitored across the infrastructure—on-premises only or cloud-to-closet.

Customize IT services to assume full responsibility for customers’ DevOps, application performance management, or network/cloud support.

“You cannot run IT operations in an agile environment unless you know exactly what you have and where it is located,” said Ryan Benner, VP Infrastructure Services, Anexinet. “Our packaged NOC and SOC services discover and define the customer’s digital footprint to provide a total landscape for us to begin monitoring and optimizing. The net result helps companies transform overburdened IT staff workload from putting out fires to focusing on top-line growth and innovations.”

About Anexinet

Anexinet focuses on technology-enabled business transformation that drives value. For over two decades, Anexinet has helped companies worldwide solve their most complex challenges—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions.