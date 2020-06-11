Internet Society Foundation announces skills development grants

The Internet Society Foundation (www.ISOCFoundation.org) has launched a new grant programme that aims to expand economic growth, improve health outcomes, and increase educational opportunities by supporting individuals and communities to more knowledgeably and skillfully use the Internet. In its pilot year, the Strengthening Communities, Improving Lives and Livelihoods (SCILLS) programme (https://bit.ly/2AX8Rig) is open to eligible organizations in Bangladesh, Colombia, and Senegal; with expansion to additional countries planned in coming years. Grants of up to $150,000 will be awarded to organizations for projects lasting up to 24 months.

The programme is open for applications (https://bit.ly/30tBs9y) between 9 June and 5 July, and the grantees will be announced in early September.

“Though internet access has increased tremendously in the past decade, a gap persists between those who have the knowledge and skills to use the internet to tangibly improve their lives, and those who don’t,” said Sarah Armstrong, Executive Director of the Internet Society Foundation. “The SCILLS programme aims to narrow this gap by supporting organizations whose work enables communities to acquire critical digital skills, skills that when harnessed, have the potential to improve a community’s education, health, and economic outcomes.”

About the Internet Society Foundation: The Internet Society Foundation (www.ISOCFoundation.org) was established in 2019 to support the positive difference the Internet can make to people everywhere. In partnership with other change makers, the Foundation promotes the development of the Internet as a resource to enrich people's lives, and serve as a force for good in society. Focusing in six programme areas (https://bit.ly/2Ane8zu), the Foundation awards grants to Internet Society Chapters as well as non-profit organizations and individuals dedicated to providing meaningful access to an open, globally-connected, secure and trustworthy Internet for everyone.

About the Internet Society: Founded in 1992 by Internet pioneers, the Internet Society (ISOC) (www.InternetSociety.org) is a global non-profit organization working to ensure the Internet remains a force for good for everyone. Through its community of members, special interest groups, and 150+ chapters around the world, the organization defends and promotes Internet policies, standards, and protocols that keep the Internet open, globally-connected, and secure. For more information, please visit: www.InternetSociety.org.