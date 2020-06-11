St. Albans Barracks / Careless and Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A202460
TROOPER: M. Conte
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: June 10th 2020 at 2236 Hours
STREET: Interstate 89 Northbound
TOWN: Georgia
CROSS STREET/MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 109
ACCUSED: John Russell
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 10th 2020 at 2236 hours, members of the Vermont State Police conducted a directed patrol on Interstate 89 Northbound at mile marker 109 in the town of Georgia. During this patrol a Trooper stopped an operator, later identified as John Russell, for travelling 121 miles per hour in a posted 65 mile per hour speed zone. Ultimately, Russell was charged with Careless and Negligent Operation and issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court on August 11th 2020 at 0830 hours in order to face the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: August 11th 2020 at 0830 Hours
COURT: Franklin County District Court
MUG SHOT: None