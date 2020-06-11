St. Albans Barracks / Careless and Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A202460

TROOPER: M. Conte

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: June 10th 2020 at 2236 Hours

STREET: Interstate 89 Northbound

TOWN: Georgia

CROSS STREET/MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 109

ACCUSED: John Russell

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 10th 2020 at 2236 hours, members of the Vermont State Police conducted a directed patrol on Interstate 89 Northbound at mile marker 109 in the town of Georgia. During this patrol a Trooper stopped an operator, later identified as John Russell, for travelling 121 miles per hour in a posted 65 mile per hour speed zone. Ultimately, Russell was charged with Careless and Negligent Operation and issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County District Court on August 11th 2020 at 0830 hours in order to face the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: August 11th 2020 at 0830 Hours

COURT: Franklin County District Court

MUG SHOT: None