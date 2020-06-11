Beyond Meat® Expands Local Production Capabilities in Europe

Zandbergen World’s Finest Meat officially opens new co-manufacturing facility dedicated to Beyond Meat production



Beyond Meat acquires manufacturing facility in the Netherlands that is expected to be operational by the end of 2020 and work in tandem with the Zandbergen co-manufacturing facility to allow for end-to-end production and greater efficiencies

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced the company’s first co-manufacturing capabilities in Europe with the official opening of the Zandbergen co-manufacturing facility in Zoeterwoude, the Netherlands. The new state-of-the-art facility owned and operated by Zandbergen will produce the Beyond Burger® and Beyond Sausage® and is intended to allow for more efficient distribution of Beyond Meat’s products across EMEA.

Production at the new Zandbergen co-manufacturing facility will also include the upcoming debut of new packaging for both the Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage available in EMEA. The lighter, more sustainable packaging aligns with Beyond Meat’s commitment to sustainability and will feature fully recyclable trays and 30% less material overall by reducing paper and plastic use.

This week, Beyond Meat also marked a milestone with the acquisition of its first manufacturing facility in Europe located in Enschede, the Netherlands. This Beyond Meat owned facility will be the first outside of Missouri, USA to handle Beyond Meat's innovative approach to texturizing plant proteins, the first step in the company's manufacturing process. The new Beyond Meat facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2020 allowing for end-to-end manufacturing capabilities in Europe.

“This latest investment in production capacity reflects our continued commitment to serving global markets,” said Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO of Beyond Meat. “Our new facility in Enschede will not only bring production closer to the consumer, representing an investment in the markets and communities we serve, but is expected to allow us to leverage local supply chains, improving our cost structure and sustainability of operations. We are excited to take this next step in bringing the nutritional and environmental benefits of our plant-based meats to the European consumer."

“As the demand for plant-based protein and particularly Beyond Meat products grows in Europe and the Middle East, the official opening of this co-manufacturing facility in Zoeterwoude, the Netherlands is timely,” said Adriaan Figee, Chief Commercial Officer of Zandbergen World’s Finest Meat.

The new Zandbergen co-manufacturing facility is expected to have a lighter environmental impact and features the latest in building and production technology:

Built to BREEAM Outstanding standards, which are among the highest and most widely accepted sustainability standards for buildings in Europe

Boasts economical use of energy and raw materials while ensuring tight controls around waste management and transportation to reduce emissions

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of plant-based proteins were available at approximately 94,000 retail and foodservice outlets in 75 countries worldwide as of March 28, 2020. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Zandbergen World’s Finest Meat

Zandbergen World’s Finest Meat is a leading company in the international protein supply chain with a head office in Zoeterwoude, the Netherlands. Their mission is to provide honest, high-quality products, whether of animal protein or plant protein, and to demonstrate sound leadership in the food industry. They started offering alternative protein solutions since 2018. From its foundation 47 years ago, Zandbergen World’s Finest Meat has developed solid and reliable relationships with its suppliers and all products are the result of collaborative efforts with some of the world’s highly respected international companies. The company has two generations of experience in navigating the challenges of the trade flows and regulatory detail of the global meat trade. It also brings the financial rigour required to plan long-term commitments that are necessary to assure supply consistency across both retail and food service markets.

