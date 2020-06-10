ClubCorp Celebrates Graduating Members, Employee Partners with Virtual Graduation Celebration Featuring Keynote Speaker Retired Four-Star General Martin Dempsey

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClubCorp – The World Leader in Private Clubs® ­– is celebrating the accomplishments of its graduating members with a virtual 2020 graduation ceremony complete with a keynote commencement address – “When Disruption Becomes Destiny” – by retired four-star Gen. Martin Dempsey. The celebration, which includes a virtual yearbook of member and employee partner graduates, will be moderated by ClubCorp CEO, David Pillsbury, with Dempsey speaking to the graduates about the unique challenges and opportunities they face during this unprecedented moment in history. The Facebook Live event, hosted by ClubCorp, takes place June 14 at 4 p.m. EDT.



“We are so excited to honor the accomplishments of the many graduating members of our nearly 200 clubs throughout the country,” said Pillsbury. “While they cannot physically walk across a stage, these students all deserve the extraordinary experience of being recognized and inspired.”

“I am honored to give the commencement at ClubCorp’s first-ever virtual graduation and to address the graduates of 2020, who are not inheriting the usual frameworks, structures, and processes as their predecessors,” Dempsey said. “They’re not inheriting ‘normal.’ This group will be on the leading edge of determining what ‘normal’ becomes. That seems to me to be both exciting and a great opportunity to make a difference.”

Dempsey, a member at ClubCorp’s Hasentree in Wake Forest, North Carolina, retired after 41 years of military service. He served in both Operation Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom, accumulating 42 months in combat. In his last four years of service, he served as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the senior officer in the Armed Forces and the military advisor to the Secretary of Defense and to the President. Dempsey is a graduate of West Point and has master’s degrees from Duke in literature, from the Army Command and General Staff College in military science and from the National War College in national security strategy. He also has an honorary doctorate degree in law from Notre Dame University.



His military awards include the Bronze Star with valor device, the Defense Distinguished Service Medal and distinguished service medals from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard. In 2015, Dempsey was named one of the 100 most influential leaders in the world by Time magazine, and in 2016 he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.



About ClubCorp

