MEDIA ADVISORY: Animal Wellness to Release Investigation of Network of Illegal Cockfighting Operations in Alabama
EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY
Contact: Kathleen Edwards
kathleen.edwards@kbe-creative.com
256-656-4345
WHAT:
Virtual news conference announcing results of an investigation showing significant illegal cockfighting-related shipments to Guam other distant jurisdictions are originating from Alabama.
WHO:
• Marty Irby, executive director of Animal Wellness Action, and native Alabamian
• Wayne Pacelle, president, and founder of Animal Wellness Action
• Jonathan Buttram, president of the Alabama Contract Poultry Growers Association featured in the movie “Supersize Me 2: Holy Chicken”
WHEN:
1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 11 CST
LOGIN:
Please join the virtual news conference using the following link:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83362880234
Meeting ID: 833 6288 0234
Call-in: 346-248-7799, Passcode: 83362880234#
PLEASE NOTE:
Visual assets will be provided to all attendees utilizing a dropbox link. To receive these assets, please respond to this email with your preferred email address or type your email in the Zoom chat box once the meeting begins.
Animal Wellness Action (Action) is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.
The Animal Wellness Foundation (Foundation) is a Los Angeles-based private charitable organization with a mission of helping animals by making veterinary care available to everyone with a pet, regardless of economic ability. We organize rescue efforts and medical services for dogs and cats in need and help homeless pets find a loving caregiver. We are advocates for getting veterinarians to the front lines of the animal welfare movement; promoting responsible pet ownership; and vaccinating animals against infectious diseases such as distemper. We also support policies that prevent animal cruelty and that alleviate suffering. We believe helping animals helps us all.
Marty Irby
Contact: Kathleen Edwards
kathleen.edwards@kbe-creative.com
256-656-4345
WHAT:
Virtual news conference announcing results of an investigation showing significant illegal cockfighting-related shipments to Guam other distant jurisdictions are originating from Alabama.
WHO:
• Marty Irby, executive director of Animal Wellness Action, and native Alabamian
• Wayne Pacelle, president, and founder of Animal Wellness Action
• Jonathan Buttram, president of the Alabama Contract Poultry Growers Association featured in the movie “Supersize Me 2: Holy Chicken”
WHEN:
1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 11 CST
LOGIN:
Please join the virtual news conference using the following link:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83362880234
Meeting ID: 833 6288 0234
Call-in: 346-248-7799, Passcode: 83362880234#
PLEASE NOTE:
Visual assets will be provided to all attendees utilizing a dropbox link. To receive these assets, please respond to this email with your preferred email address or type your email in the Zoom chat box once the meeting begins.
Animal Wellness Action (Action) is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) organization with a mission of helping animals by promoting legal standards forbidding cruelty. We champion causes that alleviate the suffering of companion animals, farm animals, and wildlife. We advocate for policies to stop dogfighting and cockfighting and other forms of malicious cruelty and to confront factory farming and other systemic forms of animal exploitation. To prevent cruelty, we promote enacting good public policies and we work to enforce those policies. To enact good laws, we must elect good lawmakers, and that’s why we remind voters which candidates care about our issues and which ones don’t. We believe helping animals helps us all.
The Animal Wellness Foundation (Foundation) is a Los Angeles-based private charitable organization with a mission of helping animals by making veterinary care available to everyone with a pet, regardless of economic ability. We organize rescue efforts and medical services for dogs and cats in need and help homeless pets find a loving caregiver. We are advocates for getting veterinarians to the front lines of the animal welfare movement; promoting responsible pet ownership; and vaccinating animals against infectious diseases such as distemper. We also support policies that prevent animal cruelty and that alleviate suffering. We believe helping animals helps us all.
Marty Irby
Animal Wellness Action
+1 202-821-5686
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter